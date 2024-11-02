Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Brazilian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Heavy rain postpones Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying until Sunday

Heavy rain postpones Sao Paulo Grand Prix qualifying until Sunday

Reuters
Updated
The rain played spoilsport
The rain played spoilsportREUTERS / Carla Carniel
Qualifying for Brazil's Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix was postponed until Sunday after heavy rain over the Interlagos circuit on Saturday.

After being delayed for two hours with no improvement in conditions, amid fading daylight, officials decided the hour-long session could not proceed and moved it to the morning of the race.

"It's a pity but the conditions are not safe to drive, as simple as that," Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali told F1 television in a pitlane interview as the rain continued to fall. "Racing in these conditions is impossible."

The governing FIA said in a statement that the decision was taken due to poor visibility and standing water.

"The safety of drivers, team members, volunteers, officials and spectators is our main priority," it said. "A decision on a start time for qualifying tomorrow morning will be taken as soon as possible."

Qualifying has been held on a Sunday in the past, most recently at the 2019 Japanese Grand Prix when a passing typhoon forced a delay.

Saturday's sprint race, won by Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two, was held in dry conditions as was Friday practice and sprint qualifying.

More rain is forecast for Sunday.

Brazil is the 21st round of the 24-race championship and the last of an American treble on successive weekends.

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen leads closest rival Norris by 44 points and any race cancellation would have a huge impact on the title outcome.

If all goes ahead as planned, Verstappen will have a five place grid penalty for the race after exceeding his engine allocation.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingBrazilian Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Max Verstappen
Related Articles
Lando Norris cuts Max Verstappen's Formula 1 lead after Sao Paulo sprint win
Updated
Formula 1 stewards fine Charles Leclerc for swearing after Mexico City Grand Prix
Piastri beats Norris to pole for Sao Paulo sprint, Verstappen back in fourth
Show more
Motorsport
Martin closes in on MotoGP title as Bagnaia crashes out in Malaysia sprint
Francesco Bagnaia claims pole for Malaysian MotoGP ahead of title rival Jorge Martin
Former F1 champion Damon Hill doubles down on Verstappen criticism over driving style
Lando Norris fastest in sole practice for Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Max Verstappen to take five-place grid penalty at Brazilian Grand Prix
Ollie Bearman to stand in for unwell Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Friday running
Most Read
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Football Tracker: AC Milan battle past Monza, Dortmund end Leipzig unbeaten start
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings