Mercedes F1 technical head Allison signs long-term extension

Mercedes Formula One technical director James Allison has followed principal and co-owner Toto Wolff in committing to the team for years to come, the former champions announced on Thursday.

Mercedes said the Briton, 55, had signed a long-term extension.

The news will be welcomed by seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and team mate George Russell as Mercedes seek to end the dominance of Red Bull and triple champion Max Verstappen and prepare for a new engine era in 2026.

Allison joined Mercedes in 2017 and was involved in five of the team's eight successive constructors' championships from 2014 to 2021.

He moved to a part-time chief technical officer role in July 2021 but returned to a more frontline role in April last year when he swapped positions with Mike Elliott, who has since departed.

"It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success," Allison said in a statement.

Wolff, who this week announced a three-year extension to his contract, hailed the Briton as "the most impressive technical leader in our sport.

"His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience and determination, make him second to none," added the Austrian. "His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that.

"Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly."

Mercedes finished third in 2022 and were runners-up last year to Red Bull after wrestling with an uncompetitive and tricky car.

They accepted early on last season that they needed to rethink their car after sticking with a concept that ultimately failed to deliver.

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver of all time, has not won a race since 2021 while the team's last grand prix victory was secured by Russell in Brazil in 2022.

Wolff said this week he was hopeful the new car would be more competitive.

The W15 car will be unveiled at a digital launch event from Silverstone on Febuary 14th.