Mercedes F1 technical head Allison signs long-term extension

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Mercedes F1 technical head Allison signs long-term extension
Mercedes F1 technical head Allison signs long-term extension
Mercedes Chief Technical Officer James Allison during Canada 2022 practice
Mercedes Chief Technical Officer James Allison during Canada 2022 practice
Reuters
Mercedes Formula One technical director James Allison has followed principal and co-owner Toto Wolff in committing to the team for years to come, the former champions announced on Thursday.

Mercedes said the Briton, 55, had signed a long-term extension.

The news will be welcomed by seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton and team mate George Russell as Mercedes seek to end the dominance of Red Bull and triple champion Max Verstappen and prepare for a new engine era in 2026.

Allison joined Mercedes in 2017 and was involved in five of the team's eight successive constructors' championships from 2014 to 2021.

He moved to a part-time chief technical officer role in July 2021 but returned to a more frontline role in April last year when he swapped positions with Mike Elliott, who has since departed.

"It is a great privilege to continue this adventure, working alongside brilliant colleagues and fighting together for championship success," Allison said in a statement.

Wolff, who this week announced a three-year extension to his contract, hailed the Briton as "the most impressive technical leader in our sport.

"His gladiator spirit, along with his knowledge, experience and determination, make him second to none," added the Austrian. "His influence and impact, however, goes so much further than that.

"Since joining in 2017, he has been a key ally and sparring partner for me personally. We can challenge each other openly and honestly."

Mercedes finished third in 2022 and were runners-up last year to Red Bull after wrestling with an uncompetitive and tricky car.

They accepted early on last season that they needed to rethink their car after sticking with a concept that ultimately failed to deliver.

Hamilton, the sport's most successful driver of all time, has not won a race since 2021 while the team's last grand prix victory was secured by Russell in Brazil in 2022.

Wolff said this week he was hopeful the new car would be more competitive.

The W15 car will be unveiled at a digital launch event from Silverstone on Febuary 14th.

Mentions
Auto racingHamilton LewisRussell GeorgeVerstappen MaxMercedes-AMG Team WinwardRed Bull Off-Road Team USAFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023
Formula 1 teams hope to rein in runaway Red Bull and Max Verstappen in 2024
Wolff fed up with explanations for Mercedes' poor performance
Show more
Auto racing
Sebastien Loeb takes another chunk of time out of Carlos Sainz's Dakar lead
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri seen as long-term pairing for McLaren
McLaren confident that they can keep improving in 2024 with development going to plan
Sebastien Loeb wins stage nine to keep pressure on Dakar leader Carlos Sainz
Sainz stretches Dakar lead over lost Loeb as Ekstrom wins stage eight
Toto Wolff signs three-year contract extension with Mercedes until 2026
Jenson Button has eye on new peaks ahead of 'emotional' Le Mans
Sebastien Loeb starts the final Dakar week with a win to close on Carlos Sainz
Guenther Steiner 'stung' by lack of a proper farewell from Haas
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson close to sealing Ajax move, Phillips in high demand
Victor Osimhen says if he wins AFCON with Nigeria he'll be 'done'
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic dies aged 46

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings