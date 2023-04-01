Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023

Formula 1: The Grands Prix Max Verstappen did not win in 2023

Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Perez chat at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen had a truly historic season in Formula 1 as he won a record 19 Grands Prix in 2023.

To be clear, there were 22 races up for grabs. The Dutch speed demon won all but three.

There have been countless articles celebrating - rightly so, I should say - the incredible achievement of both Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, but how about the Grands Prix he didn't win?

Unfortunately, for people not named Verstappen, this will be quite a short article.

Saudi Arabia - March

Winner: Sergio Perez

The first person of the 2023 campaign to claim a victory other than Verstappen was his Red Bull teammate, Sergio 'Checo' Perez.

Fan-favourite Perez won from pole position as Verstappen started from 15th and fought his way back to second, picking up the fastest lap on his way.

Perez celebrates after winning the Saudi GP Profimedia

The Red Bull one-two was followed by F1 veteran Fernando Alonso, but the Aston Martin driver was given a 10-second penalty and dropped to fourth.

Alonso's loss was George Russell's gain as the British driver moved up the podium for Mercedes with teammate Lewis Hamilton in fifth and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. in sixth.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was seventh with the Alpine pair of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly eighth and ninth and Kevin Magnussen taking the final point for Haas.

Get all the details of the Saudi Arabia GP here

Azerbaijan - April

Winner: Sergio Perez

It was again Sergio Perez and again a one-two for Red Bull as the Mexican's teammate, Max Verstappen, took second in Baku.

Charles Leclerc ultimately finished in a very respectable third place for Ferrari from pole position, with Fernando Alonso - who also had a wonderful year for Aston Martin - in fourth.

Perez (C-R) with Verstappen (R) and Leclerc (L) after winning in Baku Profimedia

Carlos Sainz Jr., Leclerc's Ferrari teammate, took fifth, while Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton claimed sixth place and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll finished in seventh.

British pair George Russell, of Mercedes, and Lando Norris, of McLaren, claimed eighth and ninth as AlphaTauri's Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda took tenth.

Get all the details of the Azerbaijan GP here

Singapore - September

Winner: Carlos Sainz Jr.

"At last, a racer who isn't with Red Bull," I hear you call. Of course, it was Carlos Sainz Jr. for Ferrari.

He clocked in at a time of 1:46:37.418 across 62 laps on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, while Verstappen trailed behind in fifth at +21.441s.

Sainz's win ended Red Bull's ferocious winning streak; the Austrian team had won 15 successive races before defeat in Singapore.

Sainz celebrates after claiming the win Profimedia

British racers Lando Norris, of McClaren, and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton took second and third place. Charles Leclerc took fourth for Ferrari, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly finished in sixth

In seventh was Oscar Piastri of McLaren and eighth was Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Ninth was AlphaTauri's Liam Lawson and Kevin Magnussen once again took the final point for Haas in tenth.

Get all the details of the Singapore GP here