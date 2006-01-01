Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Formula 1
  4. Oscar Piastri hails Baku Grand Prix as his most stressful and best yet

Oscar Piastri hails Baku Grand Prix as his most stressful and best yet

Oscar Piastri lifting the trophy on the podium
Oscar Piastri lifting the trophy on the podiumReuters / Hannah Mckay
Oscar Piastri (23) hailed his Azerbaijan Grand Prix victory as the best yet after soaking up relentless pressure from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (26) to put McLaren top of the Formula One standings.

Passing pole-sitter Leclerc on the 20th lap in Baku, the 23-year-old Australian defended lap after lap as the Ferrari sought a way past.

A big collision between Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez on the penultimate lap assured the win with a virtual safety car finish.

"For me, I think that ranks as probably the best win of my career, I would say. Trying to soak up that pressure for so long in that race, that was incredibly tough," said Piastri of his second career F1 victory.

"That was probably the most stressful afternoon in my life," he added.

Piastri's victory came after McLaren boss Andrea Stella had said the team wanted to support team mate Lando Norris in his title fight with Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen.

On Sunday, in a role reversal, Norris was asked to help his team mate by holding up Red Bull's charging Sergio Perez and creating a window for the Australian to pit for fresh tyres and stay ahead.

"Can you do anything to hold Perez up without hurting yourself?" Norris, who had yet to pit and was immediately ahead of Perez, was asked by his engineer.

The teamwork succeeded with Piastri staying second after his stop, which allowed the Australian to lunge past Leclerc on his way to becoming the top scorer on the grid over the last seven rounds.

"I think I have had a good run through the European part of the year and now continuing, but... yeah, it's not just down to me," said Piastri.

"We had a car that could put us in the fight. We had a pit stop that could put us in the fight. We had some teamwork that put us in the fight. And it all managed to pay off."

Norris, who finished fourth after starting 15th and also managed to cut Max Verstappen's overall lead to 59 points, said he had "played the team game well" and that was what made him the "happiest".

"I did my small part for the team, which I'm very happy for because it got us to P1 in the constructors'," he told reporters.

McLaren have consistently said they do not view any of their drivers as primary or secondary.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner suggested having two drivers racing on equal terms could backfire, particularly when "the second driver starts out-performing the first driver".

"Obviously, at the beginning of the season, it's all open, but certainly when you get to around the halfway point, you've got to pick a horse, especially if you're in a championship battle," he said.

Mentions
Auto racingMotorsportOscar PiastriMcLarenFormula 1
Related Articles
McLaren's Piastri wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of pole-sitter Leclerc
Updated
Charles Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Baku for fourth year in a row
F1 title challenger Norris out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying in first phase
Show more
Auto racing
Formula 1 Focus: McLaren make their move in Azerbaijan thanks to perfection from Piastri
Red Bull to throw everything at regaining lead in Constructors' Championship, says Horner
Carlos Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Sergio Perez blames him for Baku crash
Lando Norris to start 15th at Azerbaijan GP as Hamilton drops to pit lane
Updated
George Russell fastest for Mercedes in final Azerbaijan GP practice
Lando Norris claims McLaren 'a long way off' the pace at Azerbaijan GP
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings