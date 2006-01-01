Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley to leave at end of season

Jonathan Wheatley looks on from the pitwall during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone

Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley (57) will leave his position as sporting director at the end of the season, the reigning Formula 1 world champions announced on Thursday.

The Briton will then serve a period of gardening leave ahead of becoming team principal at Audi ahead of the German manufacturer's planned entry into Grand Prix racing in 2026.

Wheatley arrived at Red Bull in 2006 and has helped the British-based team win six F1 constructors' titles as well as seven drivers' crowns.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said: "It has been a long and successful relationship with Jonathan, over 18 years.

"His contribution to six world constructors' titles and seven world drivers' championships, first as team manager and latterly sporting director will forever be a marker in our team history."

Red Bull's chief technical officer Adrian Newey is also set to leave at the end of the year.

But a Red Bull statement added: "Red Bull Racing have tremendous strength and depth and this provides opportunity to elevate others within the team. We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks."