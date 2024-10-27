Advertisement
  Sainz takes pole for Mexico City Grand Prix ahead of Verstappen and Norris

AFP
Updated
Sainz celebrates pole position
Sainz celebrates pole positionMARK THOMPSON/Getty Images South America/Getty Images via AFP
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (30) claimed pole position for the Mexico City Grand Prix after qualifying on Saturday.

Max Verstappen's Red Bull will start alongside the Spaniard on the front row for Sunday's race.

McLaren's Lando Norris, trailing Verstappen by 57 points in the title race, sets off on the second row.

Failing to front the grid in this fifth last race of the season could prove a major blow to Norris as he attempts to deny his friend and track foe a fourth consecutive world title.

To make the Briton's task even more complex Verstappen is looking for a fourth successive win at the high altitude circuit.

Neither Norris nor Verstappen will have their 'wingmen', Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez, anywhere near them on the grid to help them as both crashed out in the first qualifying session.

