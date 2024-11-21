What Max Verstappen needs to do to claim a fourth F1 title in Vegas

Max Verstappen (27) will join an elite band of drivers who have won four world titles if the dice roll in his favour in Las Vegas on Saturday.

He is currently 62 points ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris with three races remaining and simply needs to be 60 clear at the end of the race to join that exclusive club of Juan Manuel Fangio (five titles), Alain Prost (four), Michael Schumacher (seven) Sebastian Vettel (four) and Lewis Hamilton (seven).

Here is how Verstappen can be champion:

- He wins the race

- He finishes ahead of Norris

- Norris finishes outside the top eight without claiming the fastest lap

The Dutchman, on 393, holds a 62-point lead over Norris, on 331, with 60 more points to be won after the Vegas race.

After a blistering start to the season which saw him win seven of the first 10 races, Verstappen suffered a dip that saw his aggressive racing style called into question.

A return to form in Brazil and the experience of having won on the garish streets of Sin City in the inaugural Las Vegas event last year makes Verstappen a clear favourite to take his fourth title in consecutive years.

"Brazil was incredible for us," said Verstappen. "It was a really special moment for myself and for the team and it was great to see us back to the form we were in before.

"The team did an amazing job and we hope to continue that into the next races. It's the final push for everyone.

"We performed well here last year. It's a really fast circuit with long straights and a lot of overtaking opportunities."

McLaren, however, seeking a first constructors' title since 1998, will aim to postpone the seemingly inevitable as the F1 circus enters a triple-header finale to the season with races to follow in Qatar and Abu Dhabi on December 1st and 8th.