Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Rally Acropolis WRC
  4. Tanak leads Hyundai trio after first day of Acropolis Rally in Greece

Tanak leads Hyundai trio after first day of Acropolis Rally in Greece

Ott Tanak in action during the Acropolis Rally in Greece
Ott Tanak in action during the Acropolis Rally in GreeceProfimedia
Estonian Ott Tanak (36) led a Hyundai trio at the top of the timesheets after a tough opening day for his world rally championship title rivals in Greece on Friday.

The 2019 world champion finished the sixth stage of the gruelling Acropolis Rally 21.8 seconds clear of Spaniard Dani Sordo with championship leader Thierry Neuville a further 23.4 behind.

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier, the eight-times world champion who started the season on a part-time schedule but is now his team's top hope, was fourth and nearly two-and-a-half minutes off Tanak's pace.

"We need to be very grateful for a trouble-free day," said Tanak, whose team are leading the manufacturers' standings.

"It has been very difficult with the temperature and roughness."

Ogier won three of the day's rocky gravel stages and led by 5.9 seconds after the morning loop but was slowed by a turbo boost pressure problem on stage five while Tanak surged ahead.

"There was not much we could do, turbo is broken," said the Frenchman.

"That's motorsport sometimes. It's not the day we were hoping for."

Neuville, who opened the road in the morning as overall leader, was fastest in the day's final stage after a difficult start with engine problems.

"We have seen a lot of problems for everyone so it could have gone much worse for us," said the Belgian.

"With the position we are in, we are good."

Toyota's Elfyn Evans, another title contender, had to stop on stage one to change a wheel and then lost nearly nine minutes with turbo issues and ended the day 17th.

Toyota's Takamoto Katsuta won stage two but retired for the day with a broken rear suspension after he misheard a pace note. M-Sport Ford's Adrien Fourmaux was also sidelined after he hit a rock and broke the steering.

Neuville led Ogier by 27 points going into the weekend, the Belgian on 168 to the Frenchman's 141 with Tanak on 137 and three rounds to come after Greece.

There are six more stages on Saturday.

Mentions
Auto racingRally Acropolis WRCOtt TanakThierry NeuvilleSebastien OgierDani SordoElfyn EvansAdrien FourmauxTakamoto KatsutaWRCMotorsport
Related Articles
Oliver Bearman to replace banned Kevin Magnussen at Haas for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
FIA replies to front wing concerns as all F1 teams reportedly comply
Baku and Singapore could be good for Ferrari, says Leclerc after Italian GP win
Show more
Auto racing
Team principal Christian Horner says Red Bull are caught in a vicious circle
F1 Talking Points: Three things we learned from the Italian Grand Prix
Haas' Kevin Magnussen handed one-race suspension after Monza collision
Leclerc sends Ferrari fans wild with Monza win as Verstappen falters again
Frustrated Verstappen says 'undriveable' car risks costing him F1 title
Marc Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP to end three-year barren spell
Most Read
When is Kenya's AFCON qualifier against Zimbabwe and how can you watch it
Ronaldo hits another milestone as Portugal edge Croatia in Lisbon
Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia to reach 900 career goals
Italian pair Errani and Vavassori win US Open mixed doubles title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings