  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Singapore Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Ricciardo unaware of any decision to drop him after Singapore Grand Prix

Ricciardo unaware of any decision to drop him after Singapore Grand Prix

RB's Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the Grand Prix
RB's Daniel Ricciardo ahead of the Grand PrixReuters / Edgar Su
Daniel Ricciardo (35) said he was unaware of any decision to replace him amid speculation that Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix could be his last in Formula 1.

Asked about rumours he could be dropped by Red Bull-owned RB in favour of New Zealander Liam Lawson (22), the Australian remained focused on 2025.

"My first expectation is about next year, so that's where I'm at at the moment," he told reporters in the paddock on Thursday.

"I can't give too many details but in terms of contract our dates pretty much come into this window now, so basically I do expect a yes or a no for '25.

"I'm aware of some talk and speculation about, you know, the rest of the season but that (being replaced) for me at the moment I'm unaware of," added the eight-times winner who is out of contract at the end of 2024.

"So the decision I expect is for next year."

The paddock rumour mill has been churning with speculation that Lawson could be drafted in to satisfy the terms of his contract with Red Bull, who otherwise risk losing his services.

Lawson stood in for Ricciardo at five races last season when the Australian was injured, scoring two points with ninth in Singapore.

Asked directly if there was a scenario in his contract where Singapore could be his last race, Ricciardo replied:

"I don't think so but I also don't want to stand here and be the lawyer. Look, I would say no, but also we know how this sport works. People have not seen through a season before, so it's nothing new in some ways.

"So I don't want to also be like 'Oh no, 100% (safe), I'll bet my house on it'. I've been around too long."

Ricciardo acknowledged that "some of the noise around" had changed since the August break and recognised the season could have gone better.

The Australian, who made his comeback last year after a difficult stint at McLaren, has scored 12 points from 17 races compared to Japanese teammate Yuki Tsunoda's 22.

Tsunoda has been confirmed for 2025, a campaign Ricciardo had once hoped would see him return to the Red Bull senior team alongside triple world champion Max Verstappen in place of Mexican Sergio Perez.

Ricciardo said he did not know what the future held.

"It could go one way, it could go another. So that's why I just keep my head down and see what happens," he said. "Things could be great, and things could look different."

Daniel RicciardoLiam LawsonYuki TsunodaFormula 1
