Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice for home Spanish Grand Prix

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Auto racing
  3. Spanish Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice for home Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz fastest in final practice for home Spanish Grand Prix

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. before practice
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. before practiceReuters
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. (29) was fastest in a close final practice for his home Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Lando Norris (24) second as clashes between drivers kept stewards busy after the session.

Sainz set a best time of one minute 13.013 seconds, 0.030 quicker than Norris, who took to the track after a morning drama involving a fire in the team's paddock hospitality unit and evacuation of staff.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, 0.007 slower than Norris, and the Monegasque made contact with the McLaren towards the end of the session in what looked like anger at being delayed.

"He just drove into me. I think I have got damage," said Norris over the radio. Both faced a meeting with stewards after the session.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. during practice
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. during practiceReuters

Red Bull's triple world champion Max Verstappen was fourth fastest and just 0.074 off Sainz's pace.

Mercedes pair George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who had been quickest on Friday, were fifth and sixth with Red Bull's Sergio Perez seventh.

Stewards were also investigating an incident between Hamilton and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll after they made contact.

"This guy thinks he is alone on track," Stroll fumed about Hamilton.

Mentions
Auto racingSpanish Grand Prix Formula 1Norris LandoHamilton LewisStroll LanceLeclerc CharlesVerstappen MaxPerez SergioRussell GeorgeSainz Carlos Jr.Motorsport
Related Articles
Max Verstappen back in a happy place for Formula 1 triple header
Red Bull's Verstappen wins rain-hit Canadian Grand Prix with Norris in second
Max Verstappen holds off charging Lando Norris to win Imola Grand Prix
Show more
Auto racing
Lando Norris snatches pole from Max Verstappen ahead of Spanish Grand Prix
McLaren team member taken to hospital after Spanish GP fire
Lewis Hamilton on top during tight second Spanish Grand Prix practice
Updated
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff rages at Lewis Hamilton 'sabotage' email
Renault boss Luca de Meo appoints Briatore as F1 advisor for Alpine
Sainz hopes to make a decision on his Formula 1 future very soon
Two men arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Schumachers
Ferrari survive late drama to win second straight Le Mans 24 Hours race
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Chelsea sign Brazilian talent
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal leading Turkey in battle for top spot in Group F
Jannik Sinner survives Jan-Lennard Struff test to reach Halle Open semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings