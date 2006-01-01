Advertisement
  Norris and Verstappen ready to lock horns in Texas as Formula 1 returns

Red Bull's Max Verstappen during a post-race press conference after finishing second place in the Singapore Grand Prix
Formula 1 leader Max Verstappen (27) is hoping for a quicker Red Bull in Texas this weekend as Lando Norris (24) seeks to speed up McLaren's momentum and beat his rival for the fifth race in a row.

There is still everything to play for as the 24-race season starts its decisive final quarter with Austin's Circuit of the Americas also hosting a Saturday sprint with eight extra points on offer.

Sunday's US Grand Prix kicks off a North/South America triple header, with Mexico and Brazil following on successive weekends, before Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi wrap up six rounds inside eight weeks.

Verstappen's lead is 52 points, down from 78 going into the August break, with 180 still to be won and Norris needing to outscore his rival by more than eight points a weekend on average.

"The next two months are going to be incredibly busy, but also exciting. I’m ready to get back in the car, so let’s show Texas what we can do," said Norris.

Triple champion Verstappen has won all three sprints this season, bringing in a maximum of 24 points, and there are three to come.

Norris has taken only nine points this season from the short race format and may need a bit of help from teammate Oscar Piastri, but Verstappen has also not won anything since the sprint in Austria in June.

He did dominate both the sprint and grand prix in Austin last year and Red Bull have been busy on his car since the last race in Singapore on Sept. 22.

"We have had a few weeks away from racing, giving us time to refocus and to work hard on our performance ahead of the United States Grand Prix," Verstappen said.

"We have made some changes to the car to hopefully better suit this circuit, so will see if this makes us more competitive when we head out on track."

Verstappen's Mexican teammate Sergio Perez always has plenty of support in Austin and will need a boost as he seeks to turn around a dire run of form before his home race, with McLaren 41 points ahead in the constructors' standings.

Ferrari and Mercedes, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton very much a favourite of the local fans, will also fancy their chances and that would help Norris if they get between him and Verstappen.

"We bring our final update package of the season to Texas and our aim is to close the gap to the front," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

"Since Singapore, we have been working flat out and the high-speed turns at this track will provide a useful test for the upgrades we introduced at previous races," commented Ferrari's Fred Vasseur.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be absent after being replaced at Red Bull-owned RB by 22-year-old New Zealander Liam Lawson, who inherits an engine penalty as a parting gift.

Lawson, who has driven the track only on the simulator, will be looking to claim a permanent seat for next season and push his case as a future replacement for Perez.

Alex Albon, at Williams, makes his 100th race start while Swiss-based tail-enders Sauber have now gone a year since they last scored a point.

The Austin race weekend coincides with a college football game between the University of Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs as well as an Eminem concert at the circuit after qualifying.

"We think it is the biggest weekend ever (in Austin) for sports entertainment, and we're billing it as such," said promoter Bobby Epstein.

Mentions
Auto racingMax VerstappenLando NorrisSergio PerezLiam LawsonOscar PiastriLewis HamiltonDaniel RicciardoAlexander AlbonUnited States Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Motorsport
