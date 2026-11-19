Ferrari's Charles Leclerc said on Wednesday he ⁠was surprised by the language used in an article that referred to him as a "sneaky little ‌bastard," while distancing himself from the decision to revoke the writer's ‌Formula 1 credentials.

The author was barred for the ‌remainder of the season after the article, which criticised the ‌Monegasque driver, prompted action by the sport's governing ‌body, the FIA.

Leclerc, speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's Las Vegas Grand Prix, said drivers were accustomed to scrutiny and ‌difficult questions but drew a distinction ⁠between normal criticism and ‌the wording used in the article.

"I was quite surprised by ​the choice of words when I saw the article," Leclerc said.

"On the sanction itself, obviously ​I've got absolutely nothing to do with it and I don't have much to say about it."

The ⁠criticism in the article ​stemmed from an opening-lap incident at the Mexico City Grand Prix earlier this month.

The Daily Mail said it would boycott the final three races of the season ‌after veteran journalist Jonathan McEvoy's media credentials were revoked, calling the move "an unprecedented and outrageous attack on the freedom of the press."

Leclerc said criticism was part of life for Formula 1 drivers, who operate under intense public and media attention throughout the season.

"The only thing I would say is that as a Formula 1 driver, we are used to this kind ‌of criticism. Not this kind of criticism, but ​to criticism in general and to critiques," he ‌added.

"It's definitely the job of journalists to ask the bad questions and do some of the tough headlines sometimes."

Leclerc said, however, that the description went beyond what he had expected from coverage of ⁠the sport.

"But I was ⁠surprised with the ‌choice of words," he said.