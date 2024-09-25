AZ Alkmaar edge to victory against Elfsborg in thrilling Europa League encounter

Maarten Martens’ AZ Alkmaar edged a five-goal thriller at the AFAS Stadion on Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League, with the Eredivisie outfit defeating IF Elfsborg to extend their unbeaten streak to an impressive seven games this season.

Given it’s over 10 years since Elfsborg last competed in the group/league phase of UEFA competition, the visitors set about making sure it was a night to remember.

It looked as if Di Gule had got off to the perfect start when Ahmed Qasem tapped in Arber Zeneli’s wicked back-post cross 10 minutes in, but a lengthy VAR check revealed the latter had strayed ever so slightly offside in the build-up.

However, the disappointed travelling fans didn’t have to wait too much longer for the opener, with Timothy Ouma drilling home from the edge of the box to give Elfsborg an unlikely lead.

Had it not been for a horrific goalkeeper error, the visitors would have taken their lead into the break. Instead, Isak Pettersson’s failed attempt to claim a high cross ended with the shot-stopper dropping the ball at the feet of AZ attacker Ruben van Bommel, who needed no invitation to roll the ball into an empty net.

Goalkeeping mistakes proved to be a theme of the match into the second half, with Pettersson once again criticised for his role in AZ’s second goal.

Perhaps unsettled by his earlier error, the 27-year-old didn’t come to claim a cross in his zone, with the ball instead falling to Van Bommel, who once again finished off with ease.

Match stats Flashscore

At the opposite end, Simon Hedlund then let a right-footed curler rip from range, with Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro’s weak wrists unable to stop the ball from nestling into the far corner.

Given the back-and-forth nature of this contest, it was no surprise to see a fifth goal hit the back of the net.

Having struggled to create genuine opportunities all afternoon, AZ were gifted the chance to take the lead for a second time when a clumsy Qasem barged into the back of Jayden Addai inside the 18-yard box.

Troy Parrott strolled up to the spot, confidently stroking into the bottom left corner.

Elfsborg gave it their best shot, but in the end, they finished the clash with 10 men after Sebastian Holmén saw red for a last-man tackle on ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Parrott.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Ruben van Bommel (AZ Alkmaar)

