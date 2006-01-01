Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Bakhram Murtazaliev punishes Tim Tszyu to retain IBF super welterweight crown

Bakhram Murtazaliev punishes Tim Tszyu to retain IBF super welterweight crown

Murtazaliev (right) lands a big punch on Tszyu
Murtazaliev (right) lands a big punch on TszyuAlex Menendez / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Profimedia
Unbeaten IBF super welterweight world champion Bakhram Murtazaliev (31) destroyed Tim Tszyu (29) on Saturday, knocking the Aussie down four times en route to a third-round technical knockout in Orlando, Florida.

Tszyu, back in the ring for the first time since he fell to Sebastian Fundora in March, hit the canvas three times in the second round as Russian Murtazaliev used his powerful left hook to supreme effect.

Tszyu tried to shake off the punishment, continuing to come forward and even landing a few damaging blows.

But when he was knocked down a fourth time in the third round his corner threw in the towel at 1:55 of the round.

Murtazaliev improved to 23-0 with 17 knockouts, defending the title he won with a knockout of Jack Culcay in April.

Tszyu, a former WBO world champion, had hoped the bout would be a triumphant return after he suffered an ugly gash on his forehead that hindered his vision against Fundora.

Instead he fell to 24-2 as his aggressive tactics backfired.

"The better man won tonight," said Tszyu, whose father, former world champion Kostya Tszyu, was ringside. "No excuses there."

Mentions
BoxingBakhram MurtazalievTim Tszyu
Related Articles
Artur Beterbiev crowned undisputed light-heavyweight world champion
Tyson Fury vows to go 'destroy mode' in rematch with Oleksandr Usyk
'Whoever pays me the most': Dubois wants Joshua or Usyk rematch
Show more
Boxing
Joshua insists boxing career 'far from over' after Dubois defeat
'Warrior' Anthony Joshua vows to fight on despite Daniel Dubois mauling
Daniel Dubois stops Anthony Joshua in fifth round to claim thunderous stoppage win
Anthony Joshua aims to complete road to redemption in Daniel Dubois bout
Daniel Dubois seeks 'to legitimise' himself with Anthony Joshua scalp
Ukraine boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk released after Poland detention
Most Read
Football Tracker: Napoli taking on Empoli in Serie A as busy Sunday gets underway
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
Kenya’s Rising Stars write history by qualifying for the 2025 U20 AFCON

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings