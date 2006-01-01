Tyson Fury vows to go 'destroy mode' in rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Briton Tyson Fury (36) said he will throw caution to the wind when he faces heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (37) and aim for a knockout victory in their rematch.

In their first bout in May, Fury hit his stride in the fourth round and engaged in some showmanship as he caught Usyk with vicious body shots, but the Ukrainian battled back and turned the tide in the eighth round.

Usyk's powerful punches to the head left Fury reeling and the previously undefeated boxer struggled through the final rounds of the fight before losing by split decision and relinquishing his WBC heavyweight championship.

The rematch will take place on December 21st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the WBC, WBO and WBA titles on the line.

"I'm going to go in there with destroy mode. Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious. I boxed the head right off him," Fury told TNT Sports on Saturday.

"Let's talk facts. Anyone can get caught, as we've seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights, but this time I'm not going for a points decision."

Fury added that he is still keen on facing fellow Briton Anthony Joshua, despite the former champion's knockout defeat at the hands of Daniel Dubois in an IBF title fight last month.

Joshua and Fury had been set to face off in a proposed 'Battle of Britain' bout in 2022, but the fight fell through.

"At the end of the day, it would be a travesty if we didn't fight," Fury said.

"No matter if he loses 20 more fights. If he doesn't win another fight and has 10 years away from the game, it doesn't matter, we have to fight."