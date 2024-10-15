Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Bangladesh name Phil Simmons as coach after suspending Hathurusingha

Bangladesh name Phil Simmons as coach after suspending Hathurusingha

Updated
Hathurusingha returned for his second stint with Bangladesh in January last year
Hathurusingha returned for his second stint with Bangladesh in January last yearREUTERS / Andrew Boyers
Bangladesh have appointed former West Indies batter Phil Simmons (61) as coach of their men's national team, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Tuesday.

Simmons has been handed a short-term contract until next year's Champions Trophy, the BCB added.

He replaces Chandika Hathurusingha, who was suspended on disciplinary grounds, ESPNCricinfo reported earlier on Tuesday.

"Hathurusingha has two counts of misconduct," the website quoted BCB president Faruque Ahmed as saying. "First is about an assault on a player. Secondly, he took too many leaves, more than what was in his contract."

The BCB did not confirm that Hathurusingha had been sacked, but said Simmons would arrive in Dhaka on Wednesday and help the team prepare for their upcoming home Test series against South Africa.

"I have had the opportunity to speak to Phil Simmons and have listened to his cricket philosophy and ideas. His extensive coaching experience, vision and proven track record of success make him an ideal choice for this role," Ahmed said in the statement.

Hathurusingha, who coached Bangladesh from 2014-2017, returned for his second stint in January last year but Ahmed questioned BCB's decision to re-appoint the 56-year-old.

Ahmed took charge of the BCB in August following Nazmul Hasan Papon's resignation amid political upheaval in the country and said Hathurusingha should not continue as head coach.

Under Hathurusingha, Bangladesh failed to get past the group stage in the last two white-ball World Cups but registered a historic 2-0 Test series win over Pakistan in September - their first overseas series victory in the format in 15 years.

However, India then whitewashed Bangladesh at home in a two-match Test series and secured a clean sweep against captain Najmul Hossain Shanto's side in a three-match Twenty20 international series last week.

Simmons, who was in charge when West Indies became T20 world champions in 2016, started his international coaching career with Zimbabwe in 2004 and coached several other teams such as Ireland and Afghanistan.

Mentions
CricketChandika HathurusingheBangladesh
Related Articles
Samson ton powers India to T20 series sweep of Bangladesh after record total
Aiden Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh
Nitish Kumar Reddy stars as India crush Bangladesh to clinch T20 series
Show more
Cricket
Kamran Ghulam's debut hundred powers Pakistan to 259-5 against England
New Zealand's Latham expects pace to be a factor in India series opener
India unclear about Mohammed Shami return date after knee issue
Pakistan make four changes for second England test as Babar Azam gets dropped
England captain Ben Stokes back from injury for second Pakistan Test
Big blow for Australia as Cameron Green to miss India series with spinal surgery
King and Lewis propel West Indies to T20 triumph over Sri Lanka
Australia edge India to reach Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals
Dominant England crush Scotland by 10 wickets at Women's T20 World Cup
Most Read
Former champions Ghana in desperate fight for survival in AFCON qualifying
Super Eagles return to Nigeria after harrowing experience in Libya
Libya lay blame for qualifier postponement on Nigeria after airport debacle
Asllani fires Albania to narrow Nations League victory over Georgia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings