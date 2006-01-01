Aiden Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh

Aiden Markram (30) will replace Temba Bavuma (34) as South Africa captain for the first test against Bangladesh later this month, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

Bavuma has been ruled out of the first test after scans revealed a left tricep muscle strain suffered in the One Day International series against Ireland in the United Arab Emirates last week.

But he will travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the South African medical team in preparation for the second test.

Markram takes over the captaincy for the first test in the Bangladeshi capital, starting on October 21st, with Dewald Brevis added to the squad as cover. It is a maiden test call-up for the 21-year-old.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was named as a replacement for Nandre Burger, who has a lumbar stress fracture and misses out.

The second test is at Chattogram from October 29th - November 2nd.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.