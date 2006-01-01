Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Test Series
  4. Aiden Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh

Aiden Markram to captain South Africa in first test in Bangladesh

Aiden Markram in action for South Africa
Aiden Markram in action for South AfricaReuters / Ash Allen
Aiden Markram (30) will replace Temba Bavuma (34) as South Africa captain for the first test against Bangladesh later this month, Cricket South Africa said on Friday.

Bavuma has been ruled out of the first test after scans revealed a left tricep muscle strain suffered in the One Day International series against Ireland in the United Arab Emirates last week.

But he will travel with the squad to Dhaka on Tuesday and continue his recovery under the supervision of the South African medical team in preparation for the second test.

Markram takes over the captaincy for the first test in the Bangladeshi capital, starting on October 21st, with Dewald Brevis added to the squad as cover. It is a maiden test call-up for the 21-year-old.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was named as a replacement for Nandre Burger, who has a lumbar stress fracture and misses out.

The second test is at Chattogram from October 29th - November 2nd.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.

Mentions
CricketAiden MarkramTemba BavumaTest SeriesBangladeshSouth Africa
Related Articles
Temba Bavuma out of third ODI against Ireland and doubt for Bangladesh tour
India's Rohit pleased batting risk paid off against Bangladesh in test win
India sweep series against Bangladesh after Jaiswal leads small chase
Show more
Cricket
Ollie Pope lauds batting brilliance of Harry Brook and Joe Root after big England win
New skipper Tom Latham wants New Zealand to take the game to India in test series
Jack Leach leads England's record-breaking rout of Pakistan in first Test
Updated
Records tumble as Brook and Root guide England to 823 before Pakistan collapse
England's Harry Brook scores maiden triple century against Pakistan
Nitish Kumar Reddy stars as India crush Bangladesh to clinch T20 series
England pummel Pakistan as Joe Root creates more history
Joe Root breaks Alastair Cook's England Test run record in Pakistan opener
Kane Williamson ruled out of part of India Test series with groin injury
Most Read
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement
Seven must-watch games during the latest international break
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings