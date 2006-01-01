Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. One Day International
  4. Temba Bavuma out of third ODI against Ireland and doubt for Bangladesh tour

Temba Bavuma out of third ODI against Ireland and doubt for Bangladesh tour

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma Reuters / Andrew Boyers
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma will miss the third and final one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Monday and is a doubt to lead the Test team on a two-match tour of Bangladesh that starts on October 21st.

Bavuma sustained a soft tissue injury in his arm after diving for the crease while batting in South Africa’s 174-run victory in the second ODI on Friday, the same injury that kept him sidelined for a lengthy period two years ago.

Opener Reeza Hendricks will take his place in the squad for the final match in the series with South Africa holding an unassailable 2-0 lead. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder has returned home for personal reasons.

"Bavuma will return home with the rest of the squad on Tuesday and will consult a specialist. An update on the extent of his injury will be provided in due course," Cricket South Africa said in a statement on Sunday.

Bavuma is a key part of the test batting lineup and his absence for what is likely to be a challenging series in Bangladesh would be a massive blow to the side.

Mentions
CricketTemba BavumaReeza Hendricks R.Willem MulderOne Day InternationalSouth Africa
Related Articles
South Africa recall Senuran Muthusamy as Bangladesh test tour goes ahead
Adair brothers see Ireland to T20 victory over South Africa
Head stars in decider as Australia win ODI series against England by 49 runs
Show more
Cricket
Stand-in captain Pope confident Woakes can lead new-look England pace attack in Pakistan
England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash from 2022
Spinners come to party as England defeat Bangladesh at T20 World Cup
Joe Root looking beyond England run record in first Pakistan Test
Recovering England captain Stokes out of Pakistan opener with Carse set to make test debut
Four key match-ups in the upcoming Pakistan vs England Test series
Jemimah Rodrigues urges India teammates to move on from shock NZ loss
Crawley admits England pacers face 'test of character' against Pakistan
Bangladesh edge Scotland in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Most Read
Football Tracker: Villa host Man Utd as Athletic Club level it up against Girona
FlashFocus: After many false dawns, Everton could finally be on the rise
Juve coach tight-lipped on Pogba's future after doping ban reduction
Premier League rejects City request to delay next season's games after Club World Cup

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings