Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal reverses retirement decision after meeting PM

Tamim will continue to captain Bangladesh in ODI cricket
Reuters
Bangladesh's one-day captain Tamim Iqbal (34) reversed his decision to retire from international cricket a day after his emotional announcement, saying on Friday he was instructed to continue playing by the country's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tamim was in tears on Thursday while announcing his decision to end his 16-year international career only three months before the team's 50-overs World Cup campaign in India.

"The honourable Prime Minister invited me to her residence this afternoon," Tamim told reporters outside Hasina's home on Friday. "We had a long discussion after which she instructed me to return to cricket.

"I'm withdrawing my retirement.

"I can say no to anyone but it's impossible to say no to the most important person in the country."

Tamim was accompanied by his wife as well as former captain Mashrafe Mortaza and Bangladesh Cricket Board chief president Nazmul Hassan.

"They were big factors (in the reversal)," Tamim added.

Tamim skipped the one-off test against Afghanistan last month with a stiff back and scored 13 in Wednesday's one-day international against Afghanistan in Chattogram.

"The Prime Minister has also given me a break of a month and a half," Tamim added. "I will complete my treatment and return to playing cricket."

CricketIqbal TamimBangladesh
