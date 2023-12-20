Sergi Roberto nets late as Barcelona edge struggling Almeria in five-goal thriller

Sergi Roberto was the unlikely hero for Barcelona after his second-half brace secured a thrilling 3-2 victory for the Catalan side over rock-bottom Almeria, ending a run of three successive games without a win for Xavi’s men.

Prior to kick-off, La Blaugrana had comfortably won each of their nine home head-to-heads by an emphatic aggregate scoreline of 28-2. The trend of Barca dominance initially showed no signs of slowing when Ronald Araujo’s header was parried straight into the path of Raphinha, who lashed in from close range shortly after the half-hour mark.

Xavi’s relief wasn’t to last long, however. Almeria are the only team in Europe’s ‘Big Five’ divisions without a league win this season, but the hosts’ wayward defending created openings for Gaizka Garitano’s struggling side.

After a sprawling Luis Maximiano save prevented Robert Lewandowski from doubling Barcelona’s lead, the Rojiblancos seized their chance, with Leo Baptistao racing through and dinking the ball over Inaki Pena, drawing an angry chorus of boos from those at Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys.

The introduction of Ferran Torres injected new life into Barcelona’s attack, and the 23-year-old twice tested Maximiano within five minutes of the restart, but simple set-pieces proved to be the visitors’ undoing in Catalonia, with Roberto producing an exquisite header to convert a corner-kick and grab his first of the night.

More twists and turns lay ahead on a turbulent evening for both sides, and Almería looked to have snatched an unlikely point when Edgar Gonzalez pounced on Pena’s fumbled catch and poked into an empty net. But with time ticking down, Roberto ruthlessly hit back at the underdogs with a clinical finish under the body of Maximiano to seal a morale-boosting three points for the hosts.

Barça are now six points off the top of the table, clinging onto the front-runners having played a game more than their rivals, but Xavi’s relieved players will have no time for a pat on the back as they prepare for a friendly against Club America later this week.

By contrast, Almería ended their 2023 on a heartbreaking note, sitting nine points from safety after suffering a sixth defeat in eight games.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Joao Cancelo (Barcelona)

