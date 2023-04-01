Barcelona face Valencia under fire after shock defeats to Antwerp and Girona

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Barcelona face Valencia under fire after shock defeats to Antwerp and Girona
Barcelona face Valencia under fire after shock defeats to Antwerp and Girona
Barcelona players after the defeat to Antwerp
Barcelona players after the defeat to Antwerp
Profimedia
Barcelona visit mid-table Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday under pressure after two defeats in four days sparked criticism from fans and media unhappy with the form of Xavi Hernandez's team.

A statement win over Atletico Madrid has been forgotten after a 4-2 loss at home to surprise LaLiga leaders and local rivals Girona on Sunday followed by Wednesday's shocking 3-2 Champions League defeat at Group H bottom side Antwerp.

Despite Barca having already clinched top spot and a place in the last 16 for the first time in three years, the debacle in Belgium, arguably their poorest performance this season, increased the scrutiny of head coach Xavi.

The defeat followed a squad list controversy that made headlines on the eve of the game, with Xavi and football director Deco having to deny alleged interference by club president Joan Laporta in which players would make the trip.

The manager initially opted to rest players like Ilkay Gundogan, Robert Lewandowski, Frenkie De Jong and Ronald Araujo, but hours after the list was released, the club announced changes to the squad, leaving out only De Jong.

"What we did was a consensual decision. We decided it ourselves, the club, it's not that the coach is in a bad situation and the president or Deco in a good one," a visibly irritated Xavi told a news conference on Wednesday.

"We decided, then you can draw conclusions or criticise, but from the inside, we have no problem.

"We have to be critical and try to improve, there is no other way around (it)... the vibes are not good, we are on a bad run and we have to get through this and think about Saturday, which is the important thing."

Full LaLiga standings
Flashscore

Barca are fourth and level on 34 points with Atletico, who have a game in hand over their nearest title rivals.

Atleti visit Athletic Bilbao, who are fifth on 29 points and unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions.

Real Madrid dropped to second place on 39 points after a 1-1 draw at Real Betis and next host Villarreal on Sunday.

Girona, who are two points clear, welcome mid-table Alaves on Monday. Their stunning start to the season scaled new heights with their first-ever win over Catalan rivals Barca.

They reclaimed top spot and fueled belief that they could be equipped to challenge for a maiden LaLiga title only two seasons after gaining promotion to the top flight.

Full round of fixtures
Flashscore

Follow LaLiga on Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaBarcelonaLewandowski RobertGironaAtl. MadridAth BilbaoReal MadridBetisAlavesVillarreal
Related Articles
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
'New Leicester' Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain winger Luis Garcia
Girona not title race level, should enjoy 'historic' La Liga form, says Michel
Show more
Football
European exit could have silver-lining for injury-hit Newcastle United
Champions League Round of 16: When is the draw and which teams have qualified?
UCL Team of the Week: Top marks for Porto's hero, Bellingham in a class of his own
Manchester City aiming for full house of trophies at Club World Cup
World Cup final kiss undermines huge progress in women's game
Bittersweet night for Pioli as Milan end English curse in Newcastle
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Updated
Peru sack coach Juan Reynoso after poor run in World Cup qualifiers
Most Read
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Only bleak reality in Theatre of Dreams as Manchester United hit new low

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings