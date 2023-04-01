MLB roundup: Brewers endure blowout loss but contest marred by injury

Reuters

Mitch Haniger, J.D. Davis and Patrick Bailey combined for 10 hits and 10 RBIs and Alex Wood tag-teamed with Tristan Beck on a four-hitter as the San Francisco Giants romped past the host Milwaukee Brewers 15-1 on Friday.

The game was marred by a scary second-inning incident in the home dugout when Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was hit on the side of the head by a foul liner. Adames was able to walk to the clubhouse and an evaluation at a hospital shortly thereafter showed no fractures. However, he was hospitalized overnight for further examination, according to manager Craig Counsell.

Haniger homered as part of a three-run second and Davis went deep in a two-run seventh, helping the Giants win for the ninth time in 11 games. They broke the game open with a seven-run third capped by a three-run homer from Brett Wisely.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (5-4) gave up 10 runs (five earned) on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. Wood (1-0) was pulled with two outs in the sixth, leading 12-1. He allowed one run and three hits. Beck pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to earn his first career save.

Hunter Greene matched a career-high with 11 strikeouts over six no-hit innings but left after throwing 110 pitches, and Cincinnati mashed a season-high 19 hits during a rout of host Chicago.

Greene (1-4) allowed just two walks. Eduardo Salazar, in his second major league appearance, pitched a perfect seventh before yielding singles to Christopher Morel and Miles Mastrobuoni in the eighth.

Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Stuart Fairchild each had three hits as Cincinnati posted its fourth win in 12 games. The Reds roughed up Chicago starter Justin Steele (6-2), who lasted a season-low 3 2/3 innings and allowed season-highs in runs (six), five earned, and hits (10).

Yandy Diaz had two doubles, a home run and two RBIs and Tampa Bay defeated Los Angeles in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Jose Siri tacked on a two-run homer in the eighth inning as part of the Rays' 13-hit attack. Cooper Criswell (1-1), who gave up one run in four innings of relief, collected his first big-league win.

Noah Syndergaard (1-4) pitched six innings for the Dodgers but allowed six runs on eight hits.

Francisco Lindor homered and drove in four runs, Max Scherzer tossed a season-best seven innings and New York beat Colorado in Denver. Scherzer (4-2) allowed one run on six hits and struck out a season-high eight.

Brandon Nimmo had two triples, walked three times and scored three runs, and Adam Ottavino picked up his fifth save for the Mets, who have won seven of their past nine games.

Charlie Blackmon and Ryan McMahon homered, Alan Trejo had three hits and Jurickson Profar singled to extend his on-base streak to 33 games for the Rockies.

Shane Bieber threw 6 2/3 innings of two-run ball and Cleveland held on for a win over visiting St. Louis.

Bieber (4-3) yielded five hits and four walks while striking out two. Emmanuel Clase yielded a run in the ninth but emerged with his major-league-leading 17th save. The Guardians built a 4-0 lead thanks to a fifth-inning rally that included an RBI single from Steven Kwan and a three-run double from Amed Rosario.

The Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore (1-1) allowed four runs on five hits in five innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Juan Soto hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run drive in the sixth as visiting San Diego beat New York.

The Padres won for the fourth time in five games after a 2-11 skid and dealt the Yankees a third straight loss. New York was managed by bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager Aaron Boone served a one-game suspension for his heated ejection on Thursday in a 3-1 loss to Baltimore.

Joe Musgrove (2-2) allowed one run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings and avoided a third straight loss. New York's Randy Vasquez (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut.

Andrew Vaughn homered and drove in three runs, Yoan Moncada had three hits and drove in three runs and the visiting Chicago defeated Detroit.

Chicago's Tim Anderson supplied four hits, scored three runs and drove in another, while Yasmani Grandal and Hanser Alberto knocked in two runs apiece. White Sox starter Lance Lynn (4-5) gave up three runs, one earned, and three hits in six innings.

Detroit starter Joey Wentz (1-5) allowed five runs and six hits in four innings.

Brandon Marsh delivered the go-ahead hit and Craig Kimbrel picked up his 400th career save as visiting Philadelphia defeated Atlanta to even the four-game series at one win apiece.

Marsh lined a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning off Joe Jimenez (0-1) to drive in two runs and put the Phillies ahead to stay. Philadelphia starter Taijuan Walker (4-2) pitched a season-best 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on 10 hits.

Atlanta starter Jared Shuster tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on three hits. However, the Braves' bullpen faltered, giving up three runs over the last 3 1/3 innings.

Bryan De La Cruz had four of Miami's season-high 16 hits in a victory at Anaheim, Calif., that ended Los Angeles' four-game winning streak.

De La Cruz homered and singled three times for the Marlins, who also got a home run from Jorge Soler for the fourth game in a row. Jesus Luzardo (4-3) tossed five innings of one-run ball for the win.

Gio Urshela had three hits (all singles), Mike Trout singled and doubled

and Brandon Drury homered for the Angels. Reid Detmers (0-4) yielded three runs on 10 hits in five-plus innings.

Corey Julks had his second three-RBI game of the week, Alex Bregman contributed an RBI single to a four-run third inning, and Houston handed Oakland its ninth loss in a row.

Hunter Brown (5-1) struck out a career-high 10 as the Astros improved to 4-0 against the A's this season. Julks gave Houston a lead it never relinquished with an RBI single in the second.

A's starter James Kaprielian (0-5) was pulled after five innings, charged with five runs (four earned) on eight hits.

Kevin Kiermaier homered and tripled to help Toronto earn a win against Minnesota in the opener of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

Bo Bichette also had two hits, including a two-run homer, and George Springer doubled twice for the Blue Jays, who had lost seven of eight. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (3-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and issued a season-high five walks.

Twins starter Louie Varland (2-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings.

Corey Seager hit a grand slam and Jon Gray pitched seven strong innings as visiting Texas opened a three-game series against Baltimore with a win.

Leody Taveras went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, three RBIs and two runs for the Rangers. Gray (5-1) allowed a run on four hits with eight strikeouts and a walk for the Rangers, who won for the sixth time in seven games.

Orioles starter Grayson Rodriguez (2-2) left the game having allowed a season-high nine runs (eight earned) on six hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Luis Garcia matched a franchise record with six hits as Washington outlasted host Kansas City. Garcia doubled twice in the sixth inning as the Nationals scored eight for their biggest inning of the season.

Washington's Joey Meneses knocked in three runs on two hits in the sixth, and he finished 3-for-5. Corey Dickerson also homered in that frame, and teammate Lane Thomas led off the game with a long ball.

Bobby Witt Jr. homered twice and went 4-for-5 with five RBIs for Kansas City. Salvador Perez added two hits and three RBIs.

Enrique Hernandez hit a two-run homer and Boston broke out of its slumber with a dominating victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Triston Casas and Alex Verdugo each had three hits and one RBI as the Red Sox racked up 14 hits to break a four-game losing streak. Chris Sale (5-2) gave up one run and four hits over five innings for the win.

The Diamondbacks lost their second straight game after winning their previous four. Jose Herrera and Emmanuel Rivera had two hits apiece.

Jack Suwinski hit two of his team's franchise-record-tying seven home runs as Pittsburgh defeated host Seattle in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Tucupita Marcano, Andrew McCutchen and Carlos Santana also went deep for the Pirates, who snapped a two-game skid.

Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford homered for Seattle, which had a four-game winning streak end.