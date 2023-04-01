MLB roundup: Corbin Carroll makes rookie history as D-backs roll

Corbin Carroll celebrates after his 50th stolen base of the season in the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field

Corbin Carroll had four hits, scored three runs and stole two bases to help the host Arizona Diamondbacks to a 7-1 win against the San Francisco Giants in the finale of their two-game series on Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix.

Carroll, who also slugged his 25th homer, became the first rookie in major league history to record at least 25 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly (12-7) allowed one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Ketel Marte also homered, and Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno each had three hits and an RBI for Arizona, who have won five in a row in their bid for a wild-card spot.

Giants starter Logan Webb (10-13) was tagged for three runs and nine hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Mauricio Dubon delivered a walk-off, RBI single for hosts Houston, who maintained their half-game lead in the American League West with a come-from-behind win over Baltimore.

The AL East-leading Orioles had their four-game winning streak snapped. With Tampa Bay also losing Wednesday, Baltimore maintained their 2 1/2-game lead over the Rays in the division.

Houston needed just six pitches to score the winning run off Danny Coulombe (5-2) in the bottom of the ninth. Yainer Diaz doubled on Coulombe's first pitch and moved to third when Chas McCormick grounded out to second. Dubon singled to right on the next pitch. Ryan Pressly (4-5) threw a perfect top of the ninth to earn the win for Houston.

Jorge Polanco hit a two-out, two-run single in the top of the top of the ninth inning to rally Minnesota past hosts Cincinnati despite Reds starter Hunter Greene's 14 strikeouts.

Willi Castro homered and had two hits and two runs scored, Christian Vazquez had a double among his two hits. The win by Minnesota lowered the Twins' magic number for clinching the American League Central to one.

Jhoan Duran (3-6) picked up the win with a scoreless eighth inning and Griffin Jax pitched around a leadoff walk in the ninth to notch his third save. Minnesota entered the ninth trailing 3-2 but scored three off Reds All-Star closer Alexis Diaz (9-5).

Bryson Stott poked a two-run double down the left-field line with two outs in the 10th inning, lifting the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Stott's first hit of the series came against losing pitcher A.J. Minter (3-6), who gave up two runs (one earned) with four walks in one inning. Nick Castellanos paced the Phillies with a two-run homer and a solo shot. The right fielder also threw out the potential game-winning runner at the plate in the ninth to force extra innings.

The Phillies stretched their lead for the first wild-card playoff spot to three games ahead of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Braves have lost five of their last six games since clinching a sixth straight National League East title.

Kevin Gausman (12-9) struck out 10 in six solid innings and visiting Toronto extended their winning streak to five by pulling away late in New York.

Toronto beat the Yankees for the 17th time in the past 25 meetings in the Bronx and stayed a game ahead of the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card race.

Trying to avoid their first losing season since 1992, the Yankees lost their third straight and dropped back to .500. Michael King (4-7), transitioning from reliever to starter, set a career-high with 13 strikeouts and walked none, giving up only one run on five hits over seven innings.