Milwaukee Brewers' pitcher Mejia suspended for 162 games for positive test

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher J.C. Mejia (27) was given a 162-game suspension after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol for the second time in as many years, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday.

The latest suspension of Mejia, who last May was given an 80-game ban after testing positive for Stanozolol, is effective immediately, MLB said in a statement.

Mejia, a right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November 2021, appeared in nine games for the Brewers this year before being shut down in August due to shoulder inflammation.

In nine appearances out of the Brewers bullpen this season Mejia allowed 15 hits and seven earned runs in 11-1/3 innings of action. Mejia owns an 8.32 earned run average in 66 career major-league innings.

The Brewers, who lead the National League Central division, placed Mejia on the 15-day injured list in August and last week transferred him to the 60-day IL.

Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold said in a separate statement the team "fully support MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and share in the goal of eliminating performance-enhancing substances from our game."