MLB roundup: Dodgers beat Rockies to spoil Charlie Blackmon’s farewell

Shohei Ohtani (30) fell short in his bid to become the first National League Triple Crown winner since 1937, but Chris Taylor's (34) home run helped power the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in Denver to spoil Charlie Blackmon's (38) final game.

Ohtani, who led the NL in home runs (54) and RBIs (130), finished with a .310 average after going 1-for-4 on Sunday. San Diego's Luis Arraez went 1-for-3 to all but lock up the title with a .314 average. Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna finished Sunday at .304 and will have a slight chance to win the batting title on Monday, when the Braves and Mets play a doubleheader in Atlanta.

Ohtani also stole his 59th base and Teoscar Hernandez had two hits for the Dodgers (98-64), who finished the season with the best record in baseball.

Blackmon, who is retiring after 14 major league seasons spent entirely with the Rockies, was given a standing ovation before the game. He went 1-for-2 before being removed in the third to another standing ovation. Sam Hilliard homered, but Colorado (61-101) sent Blackmon into retirement with a loss.

Check out the game summary here.

David Peterson tossed seven innings of one-hit ball and earned the win, and visiting New York beat Milwaukee to ensure itself an opportunity to play for a postseason berth Monday.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mets (88-72), who can clinch a National League wild-card spot by winning at least once in Atlanta against the Braves during Monday's makeup doubleheader. The teams had the final two games of their series postponed last week due to Hurricane Helene.

The Mets are in a virtual tie for the final two wild-card spots with the Arizona Diamondbacks (89-73) and the Braves (88-72). Francisco Lindor was 2-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two stolen bases against the NL Central-winning Brewers (93-69), who are slated to begin an NL wild-card series Tuesday against the sixth seed.

Ketel Marte's two-run home run highlighted a six-run fourth inning as Arizona kept its wild-card playoff hopes alive with a victory over San Diego in Phoenix.

Eugenio Suarez and Randal Grichuk also homered for the Diamondbacks (89-73), who now await the results of the Mets-Braves doubleheader on Monday. Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt (11-10) allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits over 5 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out nine.

Elias Diaz and Jake Cronenworth drove in runs for the Padres (93-69), who will host a wild-card playoff series beginning Tuesday.

Visiting Kansas City got home runs from Michael Massey and Hunter Renfroe to beat Atlanta, salvaging a game from their three-game series and preventing the hosts from clinching a spot in the postseason.

Gio Urshela homered for the Braves (88-72), who now need one win over the Mets in Monday's doubleheader to secure a wild-card spot.

Alec Marsh (9-9) pitched five solid innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and two strikeouts for the Royals (86-76), who head into a wild-card series against the Baltimore Orioles.