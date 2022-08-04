MLB roundup: Brewers erase eight-run deficit to stun Diamondbacks, Ohtani shines again

Jake Bauers (28) delivered a go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the eighth as the host Milwaukee Brewers overcame an eight-run deficit to earn a stunning 10-9 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee trailed 8-0 after Arizona struck for a seven-run third that featured back-to-back homers by Josh Bell, who hit a two-run blast, and Eugenio Suarez and a two-run single from Jake McCarthy.

But the Brewers slowly came all the way back, completing the shocking rally with a four-run eighth. With two outs, Garrett Mitchell hit an RBI single to left before Rhys Hoskins brought home two more runs with a base hit to tie the score at 9. Willy Adames followed with a double before Bauers provided Milwaukee with its first lead of the contest.

Ketel Marte, Josh Bell and Eugenio Suarez homered for the Diamondbacks, who fell into a tie with the New York Mets for the final two National League wild-card spots with both teams two games ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

A three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted San Diego over visiting Chicago, moving the winners within a victory of a National League playoff spot and the losers into a tie for history of the worst kind.

The White Sox (36-120) equalled the 1962 New York Mets' single-season loss total, the worst in modern MLB history. One loss in the final six games will evict the Mets from the record books.

Jeremiah Estrada (6-2) pitched a clean eighth inning for the win as the Padres improved to 90-66, marking its first 90-win season since 2010 and the fifth in franchise history. San Diego moved three games ahead of the Diamondbacks and Mets for the NL's top wild-card spot and trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by three games for the lead in the NL West.

Brandon Nimmo homered leading off the sixth inning, and surging New York once again prevented visiting Philadelphia from clinching the National League East title in the finale of a four-game series.

Edwin Diaz earned his first six-out save since August 4th, 2022, for the Mets, who are 18-5 in their past 23 games.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler took the hard-luck loss after giving up two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven-plus innings.

Shohei Ohtani tied the score with a home run to lead off the ninth inning and Mookie Betts followed with a game-ending blast as Los Angeles rallied past visiting Colorado.

Ohtani, the favourite to become the first primary designated hitter to win an MVP award, had four hits with two stolen bases. His home run gave him 53 on the season to go along with 55 steals. Teoscar Hernandez and Enrique Hernandez also hit home runs for the Dodgers.

Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones each drove in two runs for the Rockies, who need three wins in their last six games to avoid a second consecutive 100-loss season. Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela gave up one run and five hits over five innings in his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery.

Marcus Semien hit a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to complete Texas' comeback win over Seattle in Arlington, Texas.

Semien's single to left scored Leody Taveras, who had singled and stolen second in front of him. The Rangers avoided getting swept by the Mariners, and they broke Seattle's three-game winning streak.

The Mariners' comfortable 5-0 lead evaporated when the Rangers cut into the deficit with a four-run sixth inning. Taveras then hit the game-tying solo home run in the seventh.

Other results:

Tigers 4 Orioles 3

Red Sox 8 Twins 1 (Game 1)

Red Sox 9 Twins 3 (Game 2)

Cardinals 2 Guardians 1

Pirates 2 Reds 0

Braves 5 Marlins 4

Angels 9 Astros 8

Rays 4 Blue Jays 3

Giants 2 Royals 0

Yankees 7 Athletics 4

Cubs 5 Nationals 0