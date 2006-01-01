MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits HR and steals base in win over Cubs

Edman, Will Smith and Max Muncy belted home runs in the opening inning, all in succession against left-hander Jordan Wicks, as the first-place Dodgers avoided a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cubs. Edman hit one home run from each side of the plate.
Ohtani, who also stole a base, has 47 home runs to go along with 48 steals as he closes in on the first 50-50 season in major league history.
The Cubs (75-71) tied the game at 7-7 in the fifth, the key hit a Cody Bellinger three-run homer. The Dodgers (87-59) got the tiebreaking hit from Gavin Lux in the seventh off Shawn Armstrong (3-3).
Mets 6, Blue Jays 2
Francisco Lindor ended Bowden Francis's no-hitter with a leadoff homer to ignite a six-run ninth inning as visiting New York defeated Toronto.
Francisco Alvarez added a three-run home run in the Mets' explosive ninth as New York took the rubber match of the three-game series with Toronto.
It was the second time in four starts that Francis lost a no-hitter on a leadoff homer in the ninth. The Blue Jays' only no-hitter was pitched by Dave Stieb at Cleveland on September 2, 1990.
Mariners 5, Padres 2
Bryan Woo took a perfect game into the seventh inning as Seattle defeated visiting San Diego.
The Mariners won for the fifth time in seven games to pull within 3 1/2 games of division-leading Houston in the American League West.
Woo's perfect game, no-hitter and shutout were spoiled when Fernando Tatis Jr. lined a 1-0 fastball just inside the left field foul pole with one out in the seventh. Woo (8-2) was charged with two runs on two hits in 6 2/3 innings.
Tatis homered for the Padres, who lost for the fourth time in their past six games and dropped a half-game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks atop the National League's wild-card standings. Padres starter Michael King (12-9) went five innings and gave up three runs - one earned - on four hits.
Phillies 3, Rays 2
One night after he was hit by a pitch and both benches emptied, Nick Castellanos got his revenge on Tampa Bay, hitting a two-run homer and later scoring the go-ahead run as host Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep.
Zack Wheeler (15-6) logged six solid innings for Philadelphia (88-58) to win his third straight start. The bulk of the damage against him was inflicted by Jonathan Aranda, who doubled and homered for the Rays (71-75).
With the score tied at 2-2, the Phillies put together a two-out rally in the sixth against Drew Rasmussen (0-1). Castellanos walked and advanced to third on a base hit by Brandon Marsh. Weston Wilson then hit a slow roller into no-man's land on the left side for an infield single, allowing Castellanos to score.