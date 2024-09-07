MLB roundup: Mets silence Reds for ninth straight win

Jose Quintana and three relievers combined to allow six hits on Saturday for the host New York Mets, who remained red hot with a 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds in the middle game of a three-game series.

The Mets got just two runners on in the first five innings against Jakob Junis before scoring four times in the sixth to earn their ninth straight win - their longest winning streak since rattling off nine victories in a row from April 3rd-13th, 2018.

Santiago Espinal had two hits and a stolen base while Tyler Stephenson doubled and walked for the Reds, who have lost 10 of their past 16.

Quintana (8-9) gave up five hits and issued two walks while striking out six over six-and-two-third innings. It was the 100th career win for Quintana, who had only two 1-2-3 innings but induced a pair of double plays and limited the Reds to one hit in nine plate appearances with runners on.

Adam Ottavino struck out pinch hitter Will Benson to strand Espinal at third in the seventh and Danny Young threw a perfect eighth before Edwin Diaz worked the ninth in a non-save situation.

Jeremy Pena capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run home run and Houston remained unbeaten with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound by toppling visiting Arizona.

Pena chased Diamondbacks reliever Dylan Florio from the game with a 390-foot blast into the home bullpen in right-centre field. He lifted the Astros to a 10-4 lead with his 15th home run of the season and his first at home since May 17.

Kevin Newman and Eugenio Suarez each homered for the Diamondbacks, who have lost three in a row.

Rookie Grant McCray homered twice and knocked in five runs as visiting San Francisco beat San Diego.

McCray erased an early 2-0 deficit with a three-run blast in the second inning off San Diego starter Dylan Cease (12-11), then added insurance in the ninth by cracking a two-run homer off reliever Yuki Matsui.

Cease permitted six hits and four runs over six innings, walking two and fanning four. The loss dropped the Padres to 81-63, although they remained one-and-a-half games ahead of Arizona for the National League's first wildcard spot.

Spencer Horwitz hit two home runs, right-hander Jose Berrios won his sixth straight start and visiting Toronto defeated Atlanta.

Horwitz, who added an RBI double, went 4-for-5 with three RBIs as the Blue Jays ended a four-game losing streak. Berrios (15-9) allowed one run and five hits in six innings.

First baseman Matt Olson played his 600th consecutive game and had two singles and a walk for Atlanta. It is the longest active streak of consecutive games played in the majors.

Andy Pages hit a two-run home run during a six-run first inning and Los Angeles turned a quick start into a victory over visiting Cleveland.

Tommy Edman added a two-run double in the opening inning as the NL West-leading Dodgers evened a three-game series against the AL Central-leading Guardians at a win apiece.

Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams (3-8) never made it out of the opening inning, allowing five runs on two hits and three walks while recording two outs. Lane Thomas clubbed a two-run homer for the Guardians.

