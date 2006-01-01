Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Baseball
  MLB
  MLB roundup: Mets send White Sox to historic low as Phillies beat rivals Atlanta

Sean Manaea was dominant on the mound for the New York Mets
Sean Manaea was dominant on the mound for the New York Mets
Sean Manaea threw seven scoreless innings in his latest strong start and Francisco Lindor homered leading off the fourth inning Sunday afternoon for the visiting New York Mets, who completed a sweep of the reeling Chicago White Sox with a 2-0 win.

The defeat was the 10th straight for the White Sox, who set a franchise record with their 107th loss of the season. At 31-107, Chicago is on pace to break the modern records for most losses (120 by the 1962 Mets) and lowest winning percentage (.235 by the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics) in a season.

Starling Marte added an RBI double in the ninth for the Mets, who went 7-3 on a 10-game road trip against the White Sox, San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. New York entered Sunday two games behind the Atlanta Braves in the race for the final National League wild-card spot.

Manaea (11-5) allowed two hits and walked two while striking out five in going seven innings for the seventh time in his past 12 starts dating back to July 2. He is 6-2 with a 2.78 ERA in that span, during which he's lowered his overall ERA from 3.89 to 3.35.

Phillies 3 Braves 2 (11 innings)

Nick Castellanos drove in all three runs, including the game-winner with two outs in the 11th inning, to give host Philadelphia a win over Atlanta and extend the Phillies' lead in the National League East to seven games.

Philadelphia (81-56) won three of four in the final regular-season meeting between the teams. Atlanta's lead over the New York Mets for the final NL wild-card spot shrunk to one game.

Carlos Estevez (3-4) retired the Braves in order in the 10th and 11th innings, striking out two. Aaron Bummer (4-3) suffered the loss after giving up one unearned run in the 11th.

Reds 4 Brewers 3 (11 innings)

Santiago Espinal drove in the game-winning run and Jonathan India had three hits and threw out the go-ahead runner at the plate in the 10th as host Cincinnati edged Milwaukee.

Espinal, a pinch hitter, drove home automatic runner Rece Hinds from third with a one-out comebacker that pitcher Bryse Wilson couldn't handle as the Reds won for just the second time in seven games on their 10-game homestand in salvaging the final game of a four-game series with the Brewers.

The Brewers' Willy Adames, who finished a spectacular weekend series with his fourth homer in as many games, popped out against Diaz with the go-ahead run at third.

Cardinals 14 Yankees 7

Lars Nootbaar hit a tiebreaking, bases-clearing double in the seventh inning as visiting St. Louis blew a five-run lead before beating New York.

Jordan Walker had a career-high five hits, hitting four singles and a two-run homer in the fifth that gave the Cardinals a 7-2 lead. Walker set up Nootbaar's clutch hit with a base hit to right field on Kahnle's fastball.

Anthony Rizzo hit an RBI double and Alex Verdugo and Gleyber Torres hit run-scoring singles for the Yankees.

Check out the rest of Sunday's games now.

