MLB roundup: Aaron Judge belts two more homers as Yankees rout Rockies

New York Yankees outfielders Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium

Aaron Judge (32) hit his 50th and 51st homers of the season to lead the New York Yankees to a 10-3 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

Judge joined Hall of Famer Babe Ruth along with Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa and Alex Rodriguez as the fifth player to reach 50 homers at least three times.

Judge's 50th homer came two batters after Gleyber Torres opened the bottom of the first inning with a walk. Judge lifted an 0-2 changeup from Colorado starter Austin Gomber (4-9) and sent it into the visiting bullpen beyond the left-center-field fence to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

He then hit his 51st long ball in the seventh, sending a first-pitch fastball from reliever Jeff Criswell into the right field seats.

Gomber allowed four runs on six hits in six innings. Drew Romo had an RBI single in the fourth and Ryan McMahon produced a run-scoring double in the fifth for the Rockies.

Jacob Young had two hits, including an RBI double to highlight a three-run seventh inning, helping visiting Washington beat Atlanta to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Nationals starter DJ Herz allowed only one hit - a second-inning single by Orlando Arcia - in five scoreless innings. Jacob Barnes (8-2) earned the win.

Atlanta, which was limited to three hits, tied the game at 1-1 in the sixth when Matt Olson hit a 429-foot homer to centre field, his 22nd long ball of 2024.

Yasmani Grandal hit a walk-off two-run home run to lift Pittsburgh to a win against visiting Cincinnati in the finale of a four-game series.

Grandal knocked a fastball into the seats in right-center field against Reds closer Alexis Diaz (1-4) to give Pittsburgh its third victory of the series. Aroldis Chapman (5-4) threw a scoreless top of the ninth to earn the win.

Cincinnati struggled to capitalize on having a handful of baserunners through the first six innings against Pirates starter Luis L. Ortiz, who held the Reds scoreless on four hits. The visitors scored all three of their runs in the seventh.

Garrett Stubbs went 4-for-4 with three runs and an RBI to help visiting Philadelphia pound Kansas City in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm each had two hits and three RBIs, Brandon Marsh had two hits and scored twice and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer for the Phillies, who went 3-3 on a six-game road trip.

Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and MJ Melendez homered for the Royals, who went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Kansas City starter Seth Lugo (14-8) allowed six runs (five earned) and a season-high 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Other results:

Astros 6 Orioles 3

Tigers 9 White Sox 4

Cardinals 3 Twins 2

Padres 3 Mets 2

Diamondbacks 7 Red Sox 5

Blue Jays 8 Angels 2

Guardians 4 Rangers 2

Marlins 7 Cubs 2

Athletics 4 Brewers 3

Dodgers 3 Rays 1

Mariners 4 Giants 3