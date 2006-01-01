MLB roundup: Bowden Francis flirts with no-no as Jays beat Angels

Taylor Ward led off the ninth for Los Angeles with his 17th home run of the season to end the no-hit bid. Dave Stieb has Toronto's lone no-hitter, which came on September 2nd, 1990, in Cleveland.
Francis (7-3) struck out a career-best 12 and walked three in eight-plus innings. Chad Green replaced Francis after the home run and earned his 14th save.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who have won the first three games of the four-game series and are 6-0 against the Angels this season. Angels right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-5) went six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks (one intentional) with eight strikeouts.
Rockies 9, Yankees 2
Jake Cave had four hits and drove in three runs, leading visiting Colorado past New York.
Cave doubled in his first at-bat and hit an RBI single in a four-run third. He lifted a two-run homer in the seventh. Nolan Jones also drove in three runs, including a two-run double in the third.
Colorado rookie starter Bradley Blalock (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings for his first major win. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit an RBI double and Alex Verdugo homered for the Yankees.
Diamondbacks 4, Red Sox 1
Zac Gallen tossed six scoreless innings to lead visiting Arizona past Boston.
Gallen (10-6) limited the Red Sox to two hits (both singles), struck out nine and walked four. Offensively, Eugenio Suarez, who had three hits -- including a grand slam -- Friday night, hit a two-run double with two outs in the fourth. The Diamondbacks have won five games in a row and 11 of their last 14.
Boston starter Kutter Crawford (8-11) took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits in five innings. The defeat dropped Boston's home record to 29-34 this season; the Red Sox are 2-6 at Fenway Park in their last eight games.
Orioles 3, Astros 2
Jackson Holliday hit a three-run, pinch-hit double in the sixth inning to lift Baltimore to its second straight comeback victory, beating visiting Houston.
In a matchup of AL contenders, the Orioles loaded the bases with two outs off Astros starter Framber Valdez, who was working on a shutout. Taylor Scott was summoned from the Houston bullpen, prompting Baltimore to send Holliday to the plate. The rookie drilled Scott's first pitch to centre for a double, giving the Orioles a lead after they had trailed since the first inning.
Houston has lost just five of its last 17 games. Jose Altuve led off the game with a homer, his 18th, and Jeremy Pena added a sixth-inning solo shot, his 14th, off Orioles starter Albert Suarez.
Phillies 11, Royals 2
J.T. Realmuto belted a pair of three-run homers to highlight a career-high seven-RBI performance, lifting visiting Philadelphia over Kansas City.
Realmuto's RBI total tied a franchise record for the most by a catcher in a single game. Carlos Ruiz had seven in a game against the Atlanta Braves on May 2nd, 2012.
Freddy Fermin had an RBI single in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Royals, who lost for just the second time in their past nine games.