MLB roundup: Bowden Francis flirts with no-no as Jays beat Angels

Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis took a no-hitter into the ninth inning Saturday afternoon as the Blue Jays defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 3-1.

Taylor Ward led off the ninth for Los Angeles with his 17th home run of the season to end the no-hit bid. Dave Stieb has Toronto's lone no-hitter, which came on September 2nd, 1990, in Cleveland.

Francis (7-3) struck out a career-best 12 and walked three in eight-plus innings. Chad Green replaced Francis after the home run and earned his 14th save.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays, who have won the first three games of the four-game series and are 6-0 against the Angels this season. Angels right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-5) went six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks (one intentional) with eight strikeouts.

Jake Cave had four hits and drove in three runs, leading visiting Colorado past New York.

Cave doubled in his first at-bat and hit an RBI single in a four-run third. He lifted a two-run homer in the seventh. Nolan Jones also drove in three runs, including a two-run double in the third.

Colorado rookie starter Bradley Blalock (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings for his first major win. Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit an RBI double and Alex Verdugo homered for the Yankees.

Zac Gallen tossed six scoreless innings to lead visiting Arizona past Boston.

Gallen (10-6) limited the Red Sox to two hits (both singles), struck out nine and walked four. Offensively, Eugenio Suarez, who had three hits -- including a grand slam -- Friday night, hit a two-run double with two outs in the fourth. The Diamondbacks have won five games in a row and 11 of their last 14.

Boston starter Kutter Crawford (8-11) took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits in five innings. The defeat dropped Boston's home record to 29-34 this season; the Red Sox are 2-6 at Fenway Park in their last eight games.

Jackson Holliday hit a three-run, pinch-hit double in the sixth inning to lift Baltimore to its second straight comeback victory, beating visiting Houston.

In a matchup of AL contenders, the Orioles loaded the bases with two outs off Astros starter Framber Valdez, who was working on a shutout. Taylor Scott was summoned from the Houston bullpen, prompting Baltimore to send Holliday to the plate. The rookie drilled Scott's first pitch to centre for a double, giving the Orioles a lead after they had trailed since the first inning.

Houston has lost just five of its last 17 games. Jose Altuve led off the game with a homer, his 18th, and Jeremy Pena added a sixth-inning solo shot, his 14th, off Orioles starter Albert Suarez.

J.T. Realmuto belted a pair of three-run homers to highlight a career-high seven-RBI performance, lifting visiting Philadelphia over Kansas City.

Realmuto's RBI total tied a franchise record for the most by a catcher in a single game. Carlos Ruiz had seven in a game against the Atlanta Braves on May 2nd, 2012.

Freddy Fermin had an RBI single in the fifth inning and a sacrifice fly in the seventh for the Royals, who lost for just the second time in their past nine games.

