Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Cubs combine to no-hit Pirates in dominant display

MLB roundup: Cubs combine to no-hit Pirates in dominant display

Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) walks off the field
Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) walks off the fieldDaniel Kucin Jr / USA TODAY Sports
Shota Imanaga threw the first seven innings of a combined no-hitter as the host Chicago Cubs recorded a 12-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge each tossed a perfect inning to complete the 18th no-hitter in franchise history.

Imanaga (12-3) struck out seven and walked two while throwing 95 pitches for the Cubs.

The Pirates were held hitless for the first time since they were stymied by the Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito on Aug. 25, 2020.

White Sox 8, Orioles 1

Chicago hit three home runs, starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon supplied a solid effort and the team finally won again, topping hosts Baltimore to end a 12-game losing streak.

Cannon (3-9) worked 5 2/3 innings, shedding a personal skid of losses in four straight starts and winning for the first time since August 6. He held Baltimore (81-60), which had amassed a total of 22 runs in the first two games of the series, to one run on five hits. Cannon struck out four and walked one.

The White Sox (32-109) won for the first time in seven meetings with the Orioles (81-60) this year. Baltimore lost for just the second time in its last six games.

Phillies 4, Blue Jays 2

Kyle Schwarber homered for the fourth time in two games, Cristopher Sanchez pitched seven effective innings and visiting Philadelphia defeated Toronto.

Schwarber's solo shot followed a three-homer game on Tuesday. Kody Clemens added a two-run blast and J.T. Realmuto had a solo homer for the Phillies, who swept the two-game set. They took the season series 3-1 over Toronto.

Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (8-4) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts in six innings. He was coming off a 4-1, 1.05 ERA, record in August.

Royals 4, Guardians 1

Tommy Pham's tiebreaking homer and Seth Lugo's solid start lifted Kansas City over visiting Cleveland to salvage the series finale and end the Royals' seven-game losing streak.

Lugo (15-8), who leads the majors with 186 innings pitched, allowed a run on six hits and a walk in seven innings, striking out four. Guardians starter Ben Lively (11-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings.

The Royals cut the Guardians' American League Central lead to 4 1/2 games over Kansas City and the Minnesota Twins, who lost to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Reds 12, Astros 5

Jonathan India sparked a nine-run first inning with a lead-off homer and Elly De La Cruz doubled, singled and drove in two in the opening inning as Cincinnati routed visiting Houston.

De La Cruz finished with three hits, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs as the Reds defeated the Astros for an eighth straight time dating to Houston's last win over Cincinnati in 2016. Cincinnati won their third straight game while Houston, who entered the series with a five-game win streak, lost their second in a row.

The victim of Cincinnati's uprising was Spencer Arrighetti (7-12), who retired just two batters and threw 38 pitches before being lifted for Tayler Scott. Arrighetti was charged with nine runs and six hits, walking three and striking out none.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results

Mentions
MLBBaseballBaltimore OriolesChicago CubsPittsburgh PiratesChicago White SoxToronto Blue JaysHouston AstrosPhiladelphia PhilliesCleveland GuardiansCincinnati RedsKansas City RoyalsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Rangers sink Yankees with walk-off slam in ninth inning
MLB roundup: Cubs rally behind Christian Bethancourt's 7 RBIs to down Pirates
MLB roundup: Jansen plays for Red Sox & Blue Jays in same game, Cubs & Yankees win
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Willy Adames ties franchise HR record in Brewers' win
MLB roundup: Mets send White Sox to historic low as Phillies beat rivals Atlanta
MLB roundup: Dodgers open with back-to-back-to-back HRs in win over Diamondbacks
MLB roundup: Cincinnati Reds overtake Oakland Athletics with 9th-inning rally
MLB roundup: Royals pull even with Guardians in AL Central, Orioles edge Dodgers
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge belts two more homers as Yankees rout Rockies
Most Read
Galatasaray confirm stunning loan signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen
Inter Milan ultra leader kills Italian mafia heir 'after being shot'
Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi missing as Spain and England stars dominate
Dimitrov looks for positives after more Grand Slam disappointment

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings