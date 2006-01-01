MLB roundup: Cubs combine to no-hit Pirates in dominant display

Shota Imanaga threw the first seven innings of a combined no-hitter as the host Chicago Cubs recorded a 12-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Nate Pearson and Porter Hodge each tossed a perfect inning to complete the 18th no-hitter in franchise history.

Imanaga (12-3) struck out seven and walked two while throwing 95 pitches for the Cubs.

The Pirates were held hitless for the first time since they were stymied by the Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito on Aug. 25, 2020.

Chicago hit three home runs, starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon supplied a solid effort and the team finally won again, topping hosts Baltimore to end a 12-game losing streak.

Cannon (3-9) worked 5 2/3 innings, shedding a personal skid of losses in four straight starts and winning for the first time since August 6. He held Baltimore (81-60), which had amassed a total of 22 runs in the first two games of the series, to one run on five hits. Cannon struck out four and walked one.

The White Sox (32-109) won for the first time in seven meetings with the Orioles (81-60) this year. Baltimore lost for just the second time in its last six games.

Kyle Schwarber homered for the fourth time in two games, Cristopher Sanchez pitched seven effective innings and visiting Philadelphia defeated Toronto.

Schwarber's solo shot followed a three-homer game on Tuesday. Kody Clemens added a two-run blast and J.T. Realmuto had a solo homer for the Phillies, who swept the two-game set. They took the season series 3-1 over Toronto.

Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (8-4) allowed three runs and six hits with six strikeouts in six innings. He was coming off a 4-1, 1.05 ERA, record in August.

Tommy Pham's tiebreaking homer and Seth Lugo's solid start lifted Kansas City over visiting Cleveland to salvage the series finale and end the Royals' seven-game losing streak.

Lugo (15-8), who leads the majors with 186 innings pitched, allowed a run on six hits and a walk in seven innings, striking out four. Guardians starter Ben Lively (11-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts in four innings.

The Royals cut the Guardians' American League Central lead to 4 1/2 games over Kansas City and the Minnesota Twins, who lost to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jonathan India sparked a nine-run first inning with a lead-off homer and Elly De La Cruz doubled, singled and drove in two in the opening inning as Cincinnati routed visiting Houston.

De La Cruz finished with three hits, two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs as the Reds defeated the Astros for an eighth straight time dating to Houston's last win over Cincinnati in 2016. Cincinnati won their third straight game while Houston, who entered the series with a five-game win streak, lost their second in a row.

The victim of Cincinnati's uprising was Spencer Arrighetti (7-12), who retired just two batters and threw 38 pitches before being lifted for Tayler Scott. Arrighetti was charged with nine runs and six hits, walking three and striking out none.

