  4. MLB roundup: Rangers sink Yankees with walk-off slam in ninth inning

MLB roundup: Rangers sink Yankees with walk-off slam in ninth inning

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford rounds the bases after he hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees
Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford rounds the bases after he hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning against the New York YankeesJerome Miron / USA Today
Wyatt Langford smashed a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning, lifting the Texas Rangers to a 7-4 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

While facing a full count with the bases loaded and one out, Langford connected on a slider from Clay Holmes (2-5), sending it 407 feet into the left field seats.

Rangers rookie reliever Walter Pennington (1-0) got the last out in the top of the ninth to earn his first major league win.

Texas trailed 4-1 before narrowing the deficit in the eighth. Josh Jung, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, singled to drive in Josh Smith. Two batters later, Nathaniel Lowe's sacrifice fly brought Marcus Semien home to pull the Rangers within one.

Anthony Volpe went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run for the Yankees. Starter Carlos Rodon struck out 11 and held the Rangers to one hit through six innings. That lone hit was a solo shot by Jung.

Phillies 10, Blue Jays 9

Kyle Schwarber hit a three-run blast in the ninth inning for his third home run of the game as visiting Philadelphia defeated Toronto.

Schwarber's go-ahead homer against Chad Green (4-5) was his 31st long ball of the season and gave him a career-best five hits. He had six RBIs. Orion Kerkering (4-2) earned the win thanks to Schwarber's late-game heroics.

Daulton Varsho, Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two-run homers for the Blue Jays.

Orioles 9, White Sox 0

Rookie Cade Povich pitched 7 1/3 shutout innings and struck out 10 as hosts Baltimore sent the White Sox to their 12th consecutive defeat.

Anthony Santander and Colton Cowser each knocked in two runs for Baltimore. Gunnar Henderson scored three times out of the leadoff spot. The Orioles, who have won four of their past five games, led 7-0 after two innings.

White Sox starter Nick Nastrini (0-7) gave up seven runs (four earned) in 1 2/3 innings.

Nationals 6, Marlins 2

Joey Gallo slugged a three-run homer and Patrick Corbin won his third straight start as visiting Washington defeated Miami.

Corbin (5-12) allowed seven hits, three walks and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out eight. Keibert Ruiz went 3-for-4 and fell a triple short of the cycle as the Nationals improved to 8-0 against Miami this season.

Max Meyer (3-5) took the loss, allowing nine hits and five runs in 5 2/3 innings. Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez left the game in the second inning due to a back spasm. He got hurt stealing second base.

Rays 2, Twins 1

Logan Driscoll, making his big-league debut, singled in the winning run for his first major league hit to break a tie in the fourth as Tampa Bay topped Minnesota in St. Petersburg.

Coming off his strongest start since returning from Tommy John surgery, Jeffrey Springs (2-2) yielded just one run on four hits in six innings while striking out four and walking two for the Rays.

Carlos Santana homered for Minnesota.

