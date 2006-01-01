MLB roundup: Willy Adames ties franchise HR record in Brewers' win

Willy Adames homered for the fifth straight game to tie a Milwaukee record as the Brewers beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series.

Jackson Chourio hit a grand slam and Rhys Hoskins also went deep as the Brewers (81-57) won for the sixth time in seven games.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta (10-7) allowed three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked two.

Pedro Pages homered twice for St Louis (69-69), which had won four of five. Cardinals starter Andre Pallante (6-7) surrendered five runs on five hits in five innings, striking out three and walking a season-high five.

Gunnar Henderson homered in the first inning in what became a rout by host Baltimore over Chicago.

Cedric Mullins had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, Austin Slater added three hits and three RBIs and Henderson also knocked in three runs for the Orioles, who have won three of its past four games. Starter Corbin Burnes completed five innings to secure his first victory in his past five starts.

White Sox starter Chris Flexen (2-14) gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings and he has the most losses of any pitcher in the majors this year. Chicago scored two runs in the first inning for a brief lead but went on to lose its 11th straight.

Trevor Larnach scorched a three-run homer, Brooks Lee went deep and Minnesota opened its seven-game road trip with a win over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Larnach struck his big blow in the second inning and finished 1-for-3 with two runs and two walks for Minnesota (75-62). Lee went 2-for-4 and added a double. Royce Lewis (double, RBI) and Jose Miranda also had two hits apiece. Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson was gifted a two-run lead but lasted only 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked two. Jorge Alcala (4-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He struck out three.

For Tampa Bay (67-70), Junior Caminero was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, run and a walk. Jonny DeLuca had two hits, including a solo homer, and a stolen base. Josh Lowe added two hits, a run and a stolen base, while Dylan Carlson drove in two runs.

Luis Severino tossed seven innings in the latest solid start by a Mets pitcher as New York defeated visiting Boston in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Severino (10-6) gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five. Severino and fellow Mets starters David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea have a 1.44 ERA during the winning streak.

Ceddanne Rafaela tripled with one out in the third and scored the Red Sox's lone run on a single by Jarren Duran, who was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

