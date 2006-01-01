Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Willy Adames ties franchise HR record in Brewers' win

MLB roundup: Willy Adames ties franchise HR record in Brewers' win

Willy Adames is showered by Jackson Chourio
Willy Adames is showered by Jackson ChourioBenny Sieu - USA TODAY Sports
Willy Adames homered for the fifth straight game to tie a Milwaukee record as the Brewers beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 9-3 on Monday afternoon in the opener of a three-game series.

Jackson Chourio hit a grand slam and Rhys Hoskins also went deep as the Brewers (81-57) won for the sixth time in seven games.

Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta (10-7) allowed three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out three and walked two.

Pedro Pages homered twice for St Louis (69-69), which had won four of five. Cardinals starter Andre Pallante (6-7) surrendered five runs on five hits in five innings, striking out three and walking a season-high five.

Orioles 13 White Sox 3

Gunnar Henderson homered in the first inning in what became a rout by host Baltimore over Chicago.

Cedric Mullins had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs, Austin Slater added three hits and three RBIs and Henderson also knocked in three runs for the Orioles, who have won three of its past four games. Starter Corbin Burnes completed five innings to secure his first victory in his past five starts.

White Sox starter Chris Flexen (2-14) gave up three runs on seven hits in 3 1/3 innings and he has the most losses of any pitcher in the majors this year. Chicago scored two runs in the first inning for a brief lead but went on to lose its 11th straight.

Twins 5 Rays 4

Trevor Larnach scorched a three-run homer, Brooks Lee went deep and Minnesota opened its seven-game road trip with a win over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Larnach struck his big blow in the second inning and finished 1-for-3 with two runs and two walks for Minnesota (75-62). Lee went 2-for-4 and added a double. Royce Lewis (double, RBI) and Jose Miranda also had two hits apiece. Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson was gifted a two-run lead but lasted only 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. He struck out two and walked two. Jorge Alcala (4-3) earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings of two-hit ball. He struck out three.

For Tampa Bay (67-70), Junior Caminero was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, run and a walk. Jonny DeLuca had two hits, including a solo homer, and a stolen base. Josh Lowe added two hits, a run and a stolen base, while Dylan Carlson drove in two runs.

Mets 4 Red Sox 1

Luis Severino tossed seven innings in the latest solid start by a Mets pitcher as New York defeated visiting Boston in the opener of a three-game interleague series.

Severino (10-6) gave up one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five. Severino and fellow Mets starters David Peterson, Tylor Megill, Jose Quintana and Sean Manaea have a 1.44 ERA during the winning streak.

Ceddanne Rafaela tripled with one out in the third and scored the Red Sox's lone run on a single by Jarren Duran, who was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Check out the rest of the results from Monday's MLB games here.

Mentions
MLBBaseballSt.Louis CardinalsMinnesota TwinsBaltimore OriolesChicago White SoxMilwaukee BrewersBoston Red SoxNew York MetsTampa Bay RaysNew York YankeesAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Mets send White Sox to historic low as Phillies beat rivals Atlanta
MLB roundup: Dodgers open with back-to-back-to-back HRs in win over Diamondbacks
MLB roundup: Rays recover for 12th-inning victory, Tigers edge Yankees
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Cincinnati Reds overtake Oakland Athletics with 9th-inning rally
MLB roundup: Cubs rally behind Christian Bethancourt's 7 RBIs to down Pirates
MLB roundup: Royals pull even with Guardians in AL Central, Orioles edge Dodgers
MLB roundup: Jansen plays for Red Sox & Blue Jays in same game, Cubs & Yankees win
MLB roundup: Aaron Judge belts two more homers as Yankees rout Rockies
MLB roundup: Bowden Francis flirts with no-no as Jays beat Angels
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits dramatic walk-off slam for 40-40 mark
Most Read
Zheng defeats Vekic in US Open's latest finish for women's match
Three headline matches to watch on Monday at the US Open
Winners and losers: Mbappe shines at the Bernabeu as Liverpool put Ten Hag under pressure
Retirement 'won't be tough decision' for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings