  4. MLB roundup: Manny Machado ties Padres' career home run mark in win

Manny Machado celebrates with Jurickson Profar, right
David Frerker
Manny Machado went deep twice and tied the Padres' record for career homers as San Diego beat the visiting San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Friday.

Machado's second homer of the night, his 25th of the year, soared into the second deck in left field to start the bottom of the eighth inning. It was his 163rd homer with San Diego, tying Nate Colbert's 50-year-old record.

Michael King (12-8) fanned eight in six innings and limited San Francisco to one run on six hits and a walk. Three relievers threw hitless ball over the last three innings.

 San Diego (81-62) gained ground in the National League playoff race, going up by one-and-a-half games over Arizona for the top wild-card spot as the Diamondbacks lost 8-0 at Houston.

Rookie Mason Black (0-3) was tagged with the loss after permitting six hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out six as the Giants (69-73) lost for the fifth time in six games.

Yankees 3 Cubs 0

Luis Gil and three relievers combined on a one-hitter as visiting New York opened a three-game series against Chicago with a shutout victory.

Austin Wells singled in two runs and Aaron Judge had an RBI double for the Yankees, which snapped a two-game losing skid. Gil (13-6) allowed one hit with seven strikeouts over six innings. He walked two while throwing 89 pitches in his first game since coming off the injured list.

Cody Bellinger's one-out double in the fourth inning was the lone hit registered by the Cubs (72-69), who lost for the third time in its last four games. Chicago starter Jordan Wicks (2-3) allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and four strikeouts over five innings.

Orioles 2 Rays 0

Dean Kremer pitched six no-hit innings, Gunnar Henderson homered again and Baltimore defeated visiting Tampa Bay in the opener of a three-game series.

Kremer (7-9) struck out seven and walked three in his sterling effort before needing help. The Orioles have won three of four games in the homestand. Henderson's 36th homer of the season was a solo shot in the sixth. He had two of Baltimore's four hits.

Shane Baz (2-3) gave the Rays a strong effort from the mound, lasting six innings and allowing two runs, one earned. He gave up two hits and issued three walks while striking out three.

Guardians 3 Dodgers 1

Matthew Boyd delivered another strong outing and Andres Gimenez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning as visiting Cleveland earned a victory over Los Angeles in the opener of a three-game series between division leaders.

In his fifth start since returning from Tommy John surgery, Boyd (2-1) held the Dodgers to one run on three hits over six innings with no walks and six strikeouts. Brayan Rocchio added a home run in the eighth for Cleveland.

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run for the Dodgers, his 45th to go along with 46 steals. Rookie right-hander Landon Knack (2-3) gave up two runs on three hits over six innings with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Check out all the results from Friday's action with Flashscore.

Mentions
MLBAmerican SportsBaseballManny MachadoLuis GilGunnar HendersonDean KremerSan Diego PadresSan Francisco GiantsBaltimore OriolesCleveland GuardiansArizona DiamondbacksChicago CubsTampa Bay RaysHouston AstrosLos Angeles Dodgers
