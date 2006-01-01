Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani makes history as Dodgers clinch playoff place

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani makes history as Dodgers clinch playoff place

Shohei Ohtani hits his 50th home run of the season against the Miami Marlins
Shohei Ohtani hits his 50th home run of the season against the Miami MarlinsRhona Wise / Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 50 steals in the same season as his Los Angeles Dodgers clinched a playoff berth with a 20-4 beatdown of the host Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

Ohtani went 6-for-6 with 10 RBIs, three homers, two doubles, two steals and four runs. He got to 50-50 with an opposite-field homer in the seventh inning, earning a standing ovation from the crowd in Miami. He finished the night with 51 homers - a new Dodgers season record, breaking Shawn Green's mark of 49 in 2001 - and 51 steals.

The Dodgers, who have made the playoffs 12 straight years, got solid pitching from Jack Flaherty (13-7). He went six innings, allowing five hits, two walks and three runs. He is 3-0 in three career starts in Miami, and his 13 wins this season are a career-best.

Marlins starter Edward Cabrera (4-8) took the loss after wildness limited him to just 2 1/3 innings. He walked five, hit a batter and gave up four hits in surrendering seven runs.

Astros 3, Angels 1

Jon Singleton slapped a two-run, two-out double into centre field in the bottom of the eighth inning and hosts Houston beat the Angels, remaining unbeaten in nine games started by Yusei Kikuchi.

Singleton capped a rally against Angels reliever Ryan Miller (0-1) by lining a 1-2 sweeper to centre field. Yordan Alvarez - who had worked a leadoff walk - and Yainer Diaz scored to snap a 1-1 deadlock.

Kikuchi pitched six innings, giving up five hits and one walk and striking out nine. Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu (3-3) and Josh Hader - who notched his 32nd save - worked a scoreless inning each as the Astros reduced their magic number to clinch the American League West to five games.

Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 1

Brandon Pfaadt took a one-hit shutout into the seventh inning as visiting Arizona kept pace in the National League wildcard chase by beating Milwaukee.

Pfaadt (10-9) allowed only a single in the fourth inning before Garrett Mitchell's two-out solo homer in the seventh cut Arizona's lead to 3-1. Pfaadt struck out a career-high 12, including seven in a row to tie a franchise record, and walked none in a 104-pitch outing. A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez each followed with a perfect inning to complete the two-hitter as Arizona moved within two games of idle San Diego for the top NL wild-card spot.

The Diamondbacks snapped a scoreless tie with three runs on one hit in the fifth. Gabriel Moreno and Geraldo Perdomo opened with consecutive walks. Corbin Carroll then reached on an error by third baseman Andruw Monasterio, with Moreno scoring.

Mets 10, Phillies 6

Brandon Nimmo hit the tie-breaking homer in the third inning and finished with three RBIs for red-hot New York, who beat visiting Philadelphia in the opener of a four-game series between the National League East rivals.

Mark Vientos and Pete Alonso hit back-to-back homers in the first inning and Francisco Alvarez hit a three-run shot in the fourth for the Mets, who scored at least 10 runs for a third straight game for the first time in franchise history.

Trea Turner briefly tied the game by hitting a two-run homer in the top of the third while Bryce Harper had a two-run double for the NL East-leading Phillies, who missed a chance to clinch a playoff berth.

Pirates 3, Cardinals 2

Nick Gonzales went 2-for-4 with a triple, a run and the decisive RBI as visiting Pittsburgh edged St. Louis.

Yasmani Grandal hit a home run for the Pirates, who avoided a four-game sweep. Luis Ortiz allowed two runs on five hits in six innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Reliever Carmen Mlodzinski (4-5) recorded the victory and Aroldis Chapman earned his 10th save.

Brendan Donovan went 4-for-4 with two RBIs for the Cardinals. Erick Fedde allowed one run on four hits in six innings. He struck out three and walked one. Reliever JoJo Romero (7-3) took the loss.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results

Mentions
BaseballMLBLos Angeles DodgersArizona DiamondbacksMiami MarlinsLos Angeles AngelsHouston AstrosPhiladelphia PhilliesNew York MetsSt.Louis CardinalsMilwaukee BrewersPittsburgh PiratesAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Brewers clinch NL Central and walk off Phillies
MLB roundup: Mets battle past Nats in 10th for 11th walk-off win
MLB roundup: Manny Machado becomes Padres' homer king in loss to Mariners
Show more
Baseball
Japan cheers as national hero Ohtani becomes the MLB's first 50-50 man
Ohtani says 'no pressure' as he closes in on record breaking 50-50 season
MLB roundup: Juan Soto clubs fourtieth home run as Yankees blast Mariners
MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win wild 10-inning affair with Brewers
MLB roundup: White Sox end record home skid with walk-off homer
MLB roundup: Tigers go within one out of a combined no-hitter
MLB roundup: Juan Soto lifts Yankees to victory over Red Sox in 10th
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico edge Leipzig at the death, Barcelona lose as Arsenal draw
'Kind of a nightmare': Carlos Alcaraz opens up on first time playing Rafael Nadal
The Calcio Comment: De Rossi's sacking is a betrayal by the club and of the Roma fans
Sparta Prague's Nigerian star Victor Olatunji sets Champions League record

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings