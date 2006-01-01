MLB roundup: Brewers clinch NL Central and walk off Phillies

Jake Bauers lined a bases-loaded, walk-off single in the ninth inning, giving Milwaukee a 2-1 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in the finale of a three-game series between division leaders after the Brewers clinched the National League Central earlier on Wednesday.

Rookie Jackson Chourio sent the second pitch of the ninth from Carlos Estevez (4-5) the opposite way for a triple into the right-field corner. William Contreras was walked intentionally and took second on catcher's indifference. Willy Adames drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Bauers then lined the first pitch down the right field line to clinch a three-game series win for the Brewers.

Milwaukee clinched the NL Central title by virtue of the Chicago Cubs' 5-3 afternoon loss at home to Oakland. It is the Brewers' second consecutive division title, third in the last four seasons and fourth in the last seven.

The loss prevented the Phillies from clinching a post-season berth. Philadelphia, who have the best record in baseball, lead the NL East by seven games over the Mets. The Phillies lead the Dodgers by one game for the best record in the National League.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola allowed one run - a sixth-inning homer by Rhys Hoskins - on three hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking one. Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed one run on two hits - Alec Bohm's leadoff homer in the second - over five innings, striking out nine and walking two.

Anthony Rizzo doubled home the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning as New York clinched an American League playoff berth with a victory against hosts Seattle.

The Yankees won for the sixth time in their past seven to earn at least a wild-card berth. They have a five-game lead over Baltimore in the AL East. The Mariners remained five games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West and three back of the final wildcard spot.

In the 10th, with Jasson Dominguez as the automatic runner, Rizzo lined the first pitch of the inning from Mariners reliever Collin Snider (3-4) into the right-field corner. In the bottom of the 10th, Yankees catcher Austin Wells picked off Julio Rodriguez at third after Rodriguez avoided Randy Arozarena's bat after a strikeout. Ian Hamilton then struck out Justin Turner to end the game.

Shohei Ohtani got closer to the historic 50-50 milestone as Los Angeles defeated hosts Miami.

Ohtani stole his 49th base. He has 48 home runs this season as he attempts to become the first major leaguer to produce 50 homers and 50 steals in the same season.

Marlins starter Ryan Weathers (3-6) made his first start since June 7 due to an injury to his left index finger. He lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits and six runs (five earned).

Dylan Cease allowed just two hits in 8 1/3 innings and Manny Machado homered twice as San Diego blanked visiting Houston to win a tight, well-played interleague series between playoff contenders.

Tanner Scott came out of the bullpen and got the final two outs for his third save with San Diego and his 21st overall. The Padres maintained a 2 1/2-game lead on the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets for the National League's first wildcard spot and remained 3 1/2 games off the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

The Astros, who were limited to two hits, maintained their five-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the American League West.

Zack Gelof doubled home the go-ahead run and scored another in a two-run eighth inning, and visiting Oakland sent Chicago to the verge of playoff elimination.

Tyler Soderstrom had two hits, including a homer, scored two runs and drove in a pair for the Athletics, who completed the interleague portion of its schedule with a winning record (24-22).

Despite 2 2/3 shutout innings from Justin Steele in a comeback effort, the Cubs dropped seven games out of the final National League wild-card spot with just 10 games remaining.

