MLB roundup: Juan Soto clubs fourtieth home run as Yankees blast Mariners

Juan Soto hit a milestone home run and Aaron Judge drove in four runs as the New York Yankees pummeled the host Seattle Mariners 11-2 on Tuesday.

Jasson Dominguez also went deep for the Yankees, who extended their lead over the Baltimore Orioles atop the American League East to four games. Yankees right-hander Luis Gil (14-6) allowed one run on four hits over five innings.

Soto's two-run shot in the fourth inning off Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo (8-3) was his 40th homer of the season and 200th of his career. It also gave him home runs in every major league stadium.

Julio Rodriguez went 4-for-5 and Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley hit solo shots for the Mariners, who fell three games back of the final AL wild-card position. Woo gave up seven runs on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Jesus Sanchez went 5-for-5 with three RBIs, two doubles and two runs as Miami defeated visiting Los Angeles.

Jake Burger had a big game for the Marlins with four RBIs. He had a pair of run-scoring groundouts and a two-run homer.

Shohei Ohtani slugged his National League-leading 48th homer of the season, finishing 1-for-5 with two RBIs for the Dodgers. Ohtani, who ranks second in the big leagues with 48 stolen bases, did not add to his steal total. He is trying to become the first major leaguer to have 50 homers and 50 steals in the same season.

Kyle Tucker's RBI single in the top of the 10th inning lifted visiting Houston to a win over San Diego.

The hit scored Grae Kessinger, the automatic runner placed at second to start the inning. Yordan Alvarez's groundout moved Kessinger to third before Tucker singled off Adrian Morejon (2-2). That made a winner of Josh Hader (8-7), who blew a save chance yet retired all four batters he faced.

Hector Neris worked out of a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the bottom of the 10th, getting Manny Machado to ground into a forceout for his first save with Houston and 18th overall this year. Machado had a two-run homer for the Padres.

Blake Snell held hosts Baltimore to one hit across six innings while striking out 12 and San Francisco began a nine-game road trip with a win.

Mike Yastrzemski had a big night at the plate with a home run and a run-scoring single, while LaMonte Wade Jr. and Michael Conforto also drove in two runs apiece. The Giants won for just the second time in their past seven games.

It was another damaging defeat for the Orioles, who have lost seven of their past nine games while struggling to keep up with the AL East-leading Yankees.

Matt Wallner had a pair of RBI singles and Willi Castro provided some insurance with a late two-run homer as Minnesota beat host Cleveland.

Twins starter Zebby Matthews allowed five hits but yielded only one run in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one. Cole Irvin, Cole Sands (9-1), Ronny Henriquez, Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax (ninth save) combined to hold the AL Central-leading Guardians to three hits in 4 1/3 shutout innings.

Lane Thomas homered and Gavin Williams (3-10) allowed two runs, five hits and two walks in five innings for Cleveland.

