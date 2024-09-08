MLB roundup: Pavin Smith blasts three home runs in Diamondbacks' win

Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Pavin Smith on the field during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros

Pavin Smith homered in each of his first three at-bats and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks salvaged the finale of a three-game series with a 12-6 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

Smith recorded his first career multi-homer game and collected a career-high eight RBIs to power Arizona (80-64) to the victory. He clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the second inning and added his third career grand slam in the third, with both blasts coming off Astros starter Justin Verlander (3-6).

Smith then homered off Houston reliever Kaleb Ort leading off the fifth and finished 3-for-4 with a walk.

Verlander allowed eight runs on eight hits and one walk over three innings. He did not record a strikeout and is now 0-4 with a 9.68 ERA across four starts since rejoining the rotation following a stint on the injured list due to neck discomfort.

Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run, Jack Flaherty continued to establish himself as the lead of the rotation with 7 1/3 scoreless innings and Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting Cleveland.

Max Muncy added a home run and Will Smith had a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth inning as the Dodgers won for the eighth time in their past 11 games. In addition to his 46 home runs, to match his career high, Ohtani also has 46 stolen bases, with 19 games remaining to become the first 50-50 player in MLB history.

Guardians right-hander Tanner Bibee (11-7) gave up two runs on four hits in five innings, while the Cleveland offence was held to six hits. The Guardians saw their American League Central lead cut to 2 1/2 games ahead of the Kansas City Royals.

Jonny DeLuca belted a two-run homer and Zack Littell led five pitchers by throwing five shutout innings in Tampa Bay's victory against hosts Baltimore.

Littell (6-9) limited the Orioles to three hits and one walk while striking out four in five innings. Rays relievers Richard Lovelady, Kevin Kelly, Garrett Cleavinger and Edwin Uceta all contributed to the combined five-hitter.

Baltimore ace Corbin Burnes (13-8) allowed seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts in his six-inning stint. Gunnar Henderson had three of the Orioles' five hits.

Sean Murphy drove in the winning run with an infield grounder to complete a two-run 11th-inning rally, giving Atlanta a victory over visiting Toronto in the rubber game of a three-game series.

In the 11th inning, the Braves had runners on the corners against Zach Pop (1-4) after Eli White's bunt. Automatic runner Michael Harris II scored and White advanced to third when third baseman Addison Barger threw wildly after fielding Adam Duvall's grounder. Matt Olson was walked to load the bases, and Murphy hit the first pitch he saw to second base, but White beat the throw to the plate.

George Springer put the Blue Jays ahead in the 11th with an RBI single to centre field, ending a 26-inning scoreless streak for Braves reliever Raisel Iglesias (5-1), who earned the win with two innings of work.

Michael Wacha delivered seven shutout innings for his 100th career win as Kansas City got past visiting Minnesota, completing a three-game weekend sweep.

Wacha (12-7) faced the minimum thereafter, allowing four hits and a walk with seven strikeouts and has allowed three runs or less in 17 of his last 19 starts, going 11-3 in that span. In the fifth, Garrett Hampson delivered a sacrifice fly and Salvador Perez tapped an infield hit along the third base for a 2-0 lead.

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Christian Vazquez had three singles for the Twins, who had five hits and 14 for the series. Minnesota were shut out for the 10th time and third in the last nine games.

