MLB roundup: Mets battle past Nats in 10th for 11th walk-off win

Starling Marte (35) hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Mets earned a 2-1 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Monday.

After Tyrone Taylor was intentionally walked leading off the inning, Francisco Alvarez hit a fly ball to the warning track in right field to advance pinch runner Harrison Bader, who came on for automatic runner Mark Vientos. Five pitches later, Marte won it by lining a 3-1 fastball from Jacob Barnes (8-3) into left field to easily score Bader.

After Marte ensured the Mets (82-68) avoided their third straight loss, he was mobbed by his teammates at second base. The Mets logged their 11th walk-off win of the season on a night when Francisco Lindor did not play to a lower back injury. The Braves (81-69) lost to the Dodgers on Monday night, giving New York a one-game lead over Atlanta in the race for the third National League wild-card spot.

Washington starter Jake Irvin allowed just one run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out five, walked one and got 11 outs via groundballs. Washington's Jose Tena, who has reached base safely in 12 straight games, delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning.

Rookie Kyle Manzardo clubbed a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and Cleveland rallied for a victory over visiting Minnesota.

The Guardians trailed 3-0 after three frames and got just 2 2/3 innings from starter Matthew Boyd. However, five relievers combined to allow just three hits the rest of the way as the Guardians chipped away and came out on top. Angel Martinez paced the Cleveland offense with three hits and an RBI.

Minnesota reliever Griffin Jax (4-5) got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh with the Twins up 3-2, but the American League Central-leading Guardians got to him an inning later. Starter Pablo Lopez allowed eight hits and walked two but yielded just two runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Twins, who own the AL's third and final wild-card spot despite being mired in a 9-18 rut. Lopez fanned four.

Andre Pallante allowed just four hits over seven innings as St. Louis blanked visiting Pittsburgh.

Pallante (7-8) struck out a career-high nine batters and walked one as the Cardinals snapped their three-game losing streak. Andrew Kittredge tossed a perfect eighth inning for the Cardinals and Ryan Fernandez did the same in the ninth to wrap up the opener of a four-game series.

Paul Skenes (10-3) allowed one run on four hits in six innings for the Pirates, who lost for the third time in four games. Skenes struck out seven and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.07. Pittsburgh reliever Kyle Nicolas exited the game with an injury in the eighth inning after walking the only batter he faced.

William Contreras doubled home two runs and Aaron Civale allowed one run over five-plus innings to pace Milwaukee to a victory over visiting Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series between division leaders.

Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the National League Central dropped to two. Civale (7-8) exited after allowing consecutive singles by Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to open the sixth. He walked one and fanned six in his outing. Colin Rea, who has made 25 starts this season, held the Phillies scoreless for the final 2 2/3 innings to earn his first career save.

Philadelphia leads the NL East by eight games over the New York Mets and is one game in front of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL. Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez (12-7) allowed three runs on four hits in five innings.