Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Mets battle past Nats in 10th for 11th walk-off win

MLB roundup: Mets battle past Nats in 10th for 11th walk-off win

The Mets secured their 11th walk-off win of the season
The Mets secured their 11th walk-off win of the seasonBrad Penner / Imagn Images
Starling Marte (35) hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Mets earned a 2-1 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Monday.

After Tyrone Taylor was intentionally walked leading off the inning, Francisco Alvarez hit a fly ball to the warning track in right field to advance pinch runner Harrison Bader, who came on for automatic runner Mark Vientos. Five pitches later, Marte won it by lining a 3-1 fastball from Jacob Barnes (8-3) into left field to easily score Bader.

After Marte ensured the Mets (82-68) avoided their third straight loss, he was mobbed by his teammates at second base. The Mets logged their 11th walk-off win of the season on a night when Francisco Lindor did not play to a lower back injury. The Braves (81-69) lost to the Dodgers on Monday night, giving New York a one-game lead over Atlanta in the race for the third National League wild-card spot.

Washington starter Jake Irvin allowed just one run on four hits in 7 1/3 innings. He struck out five, walked one and got 11 outs via groundballs. Washington's Jose Tena, who has reached base safely in 12 straight games, delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning.

Guardians 4, Twins 3

Rookie Kyle Manzardo clubbed a go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning and Cleveland rallied for a victory over visiting Minnesota.

The Guardians trailed 3-0 after three frames and got just 2 2/3 innings from starter Matthew Boyd. However, five relievers combined to allow just three hits the rest of the way as the Guardians chipped away and came out on top. Angel Martinez paced the Cleveland offense with three hits and an RBI.

Minnesota reliever Griffin Jax (4-5) got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh with the Twins up 3-2, but the American League Central-leading Guardians got to him an inning later. Starter Pablo Lopez allowed eight hits and walked two but yielded just two runs in 6 1/3 innings for the Twins, who own the AL's third and final wild-card spot despite being mired in a 9-18 rut. Lopez fanned four.

Cardinals 4, Pirates 0

Andre Pallante allowed just four hits over seven innings as St. Louis blanked visiting Pittsburgh.

Pallante (7-8) struck out a career-high nine batters and walked one as the Cardinals snapped their three-game losing streak. Andrew Kittredge tossed a perfect eighth inning for the Cardinals and Ryan Fernandez did the same in the ninth to wrap up the opener of a four-game series.

Paul Skenes (10-3) allowed one run on four hits in six innings for the Pirates, who lost for the third time in four games. Skenes struck out seven and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.07. Pittsburgh reliever Kyle Nicolas exited the game with an injury in the eighth inning after walking the only batter he faced.

Brewers 6, Phillies 2

William Contreras doubled home two runs and Aaron Civale allowed one run over five-plus innings to pace Milwaukee to a victory over visiting Philadelphia in the opener of a three-game series between division leaders.

Milwaukee's magic number to clinch the National League Central dropped to two. Civale (7-8) exited after allowing consecutive singles by Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner to open the sixth. He walked one and fanned six in his outing. Colin Rea, who has made 25 starts this season, held the Phillies scoreless for the final 2 2/3 innings to earn his first career save.

Philadelphia leads the NL East by eight games over the New York Mets and is one game in front of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the NL. Philadelphia starter Ranger Suarez (12-7) allowed three runs on four hits in five innings.

Catch up on all the results here.

Mentions
BaseballMLBSt.Louis CardinalsPittsburgh PiratesMilwaukee BrewersPhiladelphia PhilliesNew York MetsWashington NationalsCleveland GuardiansMinnesota TwinsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Tigers go within one out of a combined no-hitter
MLB roundup: Cubs combine to no-hit Pirates in dominant display
MLB roundup: Willy Adames ties franchise HR record in Brewers' win
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win wild 10-inning affair with Brewers
MLB roundup: White Sox end record home skid with walk-off homer
MLB roundup: Juan Soto lifts Yankees to victory over Red Sox in 10th
MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani hits HR and steals base in win over Cubs
MLB roundup: Manny Machado becomes Padres' homer king in loss to Mariners
MLB roundup: Red Sox hit back-to-back home runs twice in win over Orioles
MLB roundup: Pavin Smith blasts three home runs in Diamondbacks' win
MLB roundup: Mets silence Reds for ninth straight win
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Five Champions League newcomers ahead of revamped tournament
Team of the Week: Former Tottenham strikers bag hat-tricks as Galatasaray players star
Cristiano Ronaldo misses Al Nassr draw in Asian Champions League opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings