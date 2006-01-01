Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  4. MLB roundup: Tigers go within one out of a combined no-hitter

Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hits a single during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson hits a single during the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay RaysReggie Hildred / Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers came within one out of a combined no-hitter, then held on for a 1-0 win over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Friday night.

Gunnar Henderson ended the no-hit bid with a triple off Tyler Holton. Kerry Carpenter's first-inning homer accounted for the game's lone run.

Beau Brieske and Brant Hurter combined for seven perfect innings before Hurter walked Adley Rutschman on a 3-2 pitch to lead off the eighth.

In the ninth, Holton retired Emmanuel Rivera on a fly ball before pinch hitter Coby Mayo was called out on strikes. Henderson then smacked Holton's next pitch down the right field line for his triple. Holton responded by striking out Anthony Santander to secure his eighth save.

Yankees 5, Red Sox 4

Aaron Judge hit a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning to snap a career-high 16-game homerless drought as hosts New York rallied to beat Boston.

Judge hit his major league-leading 52nd homer when he lifted a 2-0 fastball from Cam Booser (2-3) into the left field seats. It was Judge's first homer since he hit two on Aug. 25. He leads the majors with 130 RBIs.

Judge's eighth career grand slam propelled the Yankees (86-62) three games ahead of Baltimore atop the American League East.

Rays 3, Guardians 1

Zack Littell allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings, Logan Driscoll clubbed his first career home run and Jonathan Aranda also went deep as visiting Tampa Bay beat Cleveland.

Littell (7-9) struck out five without a walk to extend his scoreless-inning streak to 13.

Tanner Bibee (11-8) allowed all three runs on the two Tampa Bay homers, finishing with eight hits and no walks allowed while fanning nine in six innings. A David Fry eighth-inning double plated the Guardians' lone run.

Royals 8, Pirates 3

Alec Marsh threw 5 1/3 quality innings, helping lead visiting Kansas City to a win over Pittsburgh.

Marsh (8-8) allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out 11 and walking two. Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel each homered and tallied two hits, both driving in two runs. Tommy Pham also drove in two, guiding the Royals to their sixth win in eight tries.

For Pittsburgh, Bryan Reynolds and Oneil Cruz each tallied two hits and an RBI, as the Pirates had their four-game winning streak snapped. Joey Bart went 1-for-3 with a run driven in.

Blue Jays 4, Cardinals 3 (11 innings)

Alejandro Kirk drove in a run on a long RBI single in the 11th inning as Toronto topped visiting St. Louis.

Erik Swanson (2-2) got the win after pitching the top of the 11th for Toronto. Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed two runs, nine hits and two walks while striking out three in seven innings.

Thomas Saggese hit his first major league home run, a solo shot, and had two RBIs for the Cardinals. Right-hander Erick Fedde pitched five innings, allowing three runs, six hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

