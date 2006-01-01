MLB roundup: Red Sox hit back-to-back home runs twice in win over Orioles

Rob Refsnyder and Tyler O'Neill hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and did the same in the eighth inning to help the Boston Red Sox defeat the visiting Baltimore Orioles 12-3 on Monday.

By going deep in the first inning off Baltimore starter Cade Povich and in the eighth against Cole Irvin, Refsnyder and O'Neill became the second pair of Red Sox players to have two sets of back-to-back homers in the same game. Mo Vaughn and Tim Naehring accomplished the feat on April 19, 1994.

Refsnyder had four hits and five RBIs in the win. O'Neill and Rafael Devers each added three hits for the Red Sox. Ceddanne Rafaela collected two hits and four RBIs. Boston starter Brayan Bello (13-7) gave up two runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Povich (2-8) allowed four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings. Baltimore's Anthony Santander hit his 40th homer of the season and had three RBIs.

Rookie Joey Cantillo took a perfect game bid into the seventh inning and David Fry and Bo Naylor homered as visiting Cleveland defeated Chicago.

Cantillo, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Columbus, retired the first 20 batters he faced before Andrew Benintendi singled with two outs in the seventh.

Cantillo (1-3) gave up one run and two hits in seven innings to go along with 10 strikeouts and no walks. Emmanuel Clase got his 43rd save. Bryan Ramos hit his first career homer for Chicago. White Sox opener Jared Shuster (1-4) allowed three runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Nick Martinez fired seven sharp innings on Monday, pitching Cincinnati to a win at Atlanta. The game was the makeup of a postponement from July 24.

The Reds scored the game's only run in the second inning on a Ty France opposite-field double that drove home TJ Friedl. Martinez (8-6) retired 17 consecutive batters until Matt Olson beat out an infield grounder with one out in the seventh inning. Martinez allowed just two hits.

Charlie Morton (8-8) allowed one run on six hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings as Atlanta fell a game behind the New York Mets in the race for the final National League wildcard spot.

Austin Wells hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning and drove in four runs as New York defeated visiting Kansas City.

Alex Verdugo added a two-run homer for the Yankees, who tallied 12 hits and won for the third time in four games. Gleyber Torres had three hits and an RBI. Yankees starter Carlos Rodon allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits over six innings.

Salvador Perez and Hunter Renfroe homered for the Royals, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Perez went 4-for-4 with three RBIs.

Kody Clemens grounded an RBI single through the right side with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth inning to lift hosts Philadelphia to a victory over Tampa Bay.

Clemens had been hitless in his previous 13 at-bats before delivering against Garrett Cleavinger. Kyle Schwarber's 34th home run - his sixth in the past seven games - and Cristopher Sanchez's six scoreless innings helped the Phillies avoid a third straight defeat.

Brandon Lowe hit a game-tying pinch homer in the top of the ninth for the Rays, who did not allow a hit until Schwarber's sixth-inning blast. Yandy Diaz contributed two hits for Tampa Bay.

