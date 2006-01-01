Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Baseball
  3. MLB
  4. MLB roundup: Marlins end Padres' win streak after overturned home run

MLB roundup: Marlins end Padres' win streak after overturned home run

Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez celebrates with third baseman Jake Burger after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres
Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez celebrates with third baseman Jake Burger after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego PadresReuters
Jake Burger slugged his 10th homer in his past 16 games as the Miami Marlins ended the San Diego Padres' seven-game winning streak with a wild 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon.

San Diego appeared to tie the score 7-7 with two outs in the ninth on a solo home run by Ha-Seong Kim. But, upon review, the drive was ruled a ground-rule double as the ball hit the top of the wall and was then inadvertently shoved over the fence by Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers.

Reliever George Soriano then entered and struck out Luis Campusano to end the game and notch his first save this season.

Dylan Cease (11-9), who leads the majors in strikeouts, took the loss. In five innings, he struck out five and allowed six hits, two walks and five runs (two earned).

Angels 6, Nationals 4

Kevin Pillar hit a three-run double and Jack Kochanowicz recorded his first major league win to propel the Los Angeles Angels to a victory over Washington.

Kochanowicz (1-2) pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk. He fanned two. Mickey Moniak went 3-for-5 with a run for the Angels.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore (7-10) pitched four innings and allowed five unearned runs on five hits and six walks. Jacob Young hit a solo shot in the loss.

Athletics 8, Blue Jays 4

JJ Bleday and Zack Gelof hit two-run home runs in the first inning and finished with three hits apiece as Oakland defeated hosts Toronto.

Lawrence Butler also had three hits for Oakland in the decisive game of the three-game series. Oakland left-hander JP Sears (10-8) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven-plus innings.

Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays. Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 0-for-4 to end his hit streak at 22 games. Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-11) allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings.

Astros 10, Red Sox 2

Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning as visiting Houston completed a three-game series sweep by beating Boston.

Bregman hit a three-run homer that handed the Astros a 4-0 lead before Alvarez followed with his fifth home run in the past five games. The back-to-back home runs were part of a five-run inning that included an RBI single by Jake Meyers.

Houston, which has won five in a row, added four runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Yainer Diaz and a two-run homer from Jeremy Pena. Boston, which has dropped four straight, lost starter James Paxton in the first inning to a strained right calf.

Diamondbacks 12, Phillies 5

Merrill Kelly tossed five solid innings in his return and Adrian Del Castillo continued his impressive start to his major league career as Arizona pounded Philadelphia in Phoenix.

Kelly (3-0) limited Philadelphia to two runs on three hits in his first major league start since April 15 (right shoulder strain). He walked two, struck out two and threw 85 pitches. Del Castillo, who made his debut on Wednesday, tallied three more hits and drove in two runs. The 24-year-old catcher is 7-for-12 with a home run and five RBIs over his first three games.

Philadelphia left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (8-8) allowed a career-high 12 hits and a career-high-tying seven runs over 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and fanned four.

Click here for all of the latest MLB results

Mentions
BaseballMLBMiami MarlinsSan Diego PadresToronto Blue JaysOakland AthleticsWashington NationalsHouston AstrosBoston Red SoxLos Angeles AngelsArizona DiamondbacksAmerican SportsPhiladelphia Phillies
Related Articles
MLB roundup: Dodgers' Will Smith socks three home runs vs Brewers
MLB roundup: Angels prevail in reunion with Shohei Ohtani
MLB roundup: Pirates' Paul Skenes stars again in win over Reds
Show more
Baseball
MLB roundup: Matt Olson lifts Braves over Rockies to snap losing streak
MLB roundup: Manny Machado and Padres defeat Marlins in 10th to extend run
MLB roundup: Mitch Haniger and M's post walk-off win over Tigers
MLB roundup: Kyle Schwarber's three homers lift Phillies past Dodgers
MLB roundup: White Sox sink end 21-game losing treak with win over Oakland
MLB roundup: White Sox lose 21st straight game to tie AL record
MLB roundup: White Sox become the seventh team in history to lose 20 times in a row
MLB roundup: Mariners cap comeback over Phillies with walk-off walk
MLB roundup: Giants' Blake Snell throws no-hitter in win over Reds
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Doue set for PSG move, De Ligt undergoing Manchester United medical
Paris Olympics LIVE: Games come to a close as USA and China shine
Robin van Persie's coaching debut ends in defeat as Heerenveen lose at Ajax
From Simone Biles to Novak Djokovic: Six of the Paris Olympics' biggest stars

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings