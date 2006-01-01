MLB roundup: Marlins end Padres' win streak after overturned home run

Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez celebrates with third baseman Jake Burger after hitting a two-run home run against the San Diego Padres

Jake Burger slugged his 10th homer in his past 16 games as the Miami Marlins ended the San Diego Padres' seven-game winning streak with a wild 7-6 victory on Sunday afternoon.

San Diego appeared to tie the score 7-7 with two outs in the ninth on a solo home run by Ha-Seong Kim. But, upon review, the drive was ruled a ground-rule double as the ball hit the top of the wall and was then inadvertently shoved over the fence by Marlins left fielder Kyle Stowers.

Reliever George Soriano then entered and struck out Luis Campusano to end the game and notch his first save this season.

Dylan Cease (11-9), who leads the majors in strikeouts, took the loss. In five innings, he struck out five and allowed six hits, two walks and five runs (two earned).

Kevin Pillar hit a three-run double and Jack Kochanowicz recorded his first major league win to propel the Los Angeles Angels to a victory over Washington.

Kochanowicz (1-2) pitched 7 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk. He fanned two. Mickey Moniak went 3-for-5 with a run for the Angels.

Washington starter MacKenzie Gore (7-10) pitched four innings and allowed five unearned runs on five hits and six walks. Jacob Young hit a solo shot in the loss.

JJ Bleday and Zack Gelof hit two-run home runs in the first inning and finished with three hits apiece as Oakland defeated hosts Toronto.

Lawrence Butler also had three hits for Oakland in the decisive game of the three-game series. Oakland left-hander JP Sears (10-8) allowed three runs, three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven-plus innings.

Daulton Varsho hit a solo home run for the Blue Jays. Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 0-for-4 to end his hit streak at 22 games. Toronto right-hander Chris Bassitt (9-11) allowed seven runs, eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts in four innings.

Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning as visiting Houston completed a three-game series sweep by beating Boston.

Bregman hit a three-run homer that handed the Astros a 4-0 lead before Alvarez followed with his fifth home run in the past five games. The back-to-back home runs were part of a five-run inning that included an RBI single by Jake Meyers.

Houston, which has won five in a row, added four runs in the sixth on a two-run double by Yainer Diaz and a two-run homer from Jeremy Pena. Boston, which has dropped four straight, lost starter James Paxton in the first inning to a strained right calf.

Merrill Kelly tossed five solid innings in his return and Adrian Del Castillo continued his impressive start to his major league career as Arizona pounded Philadelphia in Phoenix.

Kelly (3-0) limited Philadelphia to two runs on three hits in his first major league start since April 15 (right shoulder strain). He walked two, struck out two and threw 85 pitches. Del Castillo, who made his debut on Wednesday, tallied three more hits and drove in two runs. The 24-year-old catcher is 7-for-12 with a home run and five RBIs over his first three games.

Philadelphia left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (8-8) allowed a career-high 12 hits and a career-high-tying seven runs over 4 2/3 innings. He walked two and fanned four.

