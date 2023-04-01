MLB roundup: Orioles blank Red Sox to clinch the AL East title

Baltimore Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander catches a fly ball during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays

Anthony Santander homered, Dean Kremer pitched into the sixth inning and the Baltimore Orioles clinched the American League East crown with a 2-0 win over the visiting Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

It's the Orioles' 10th division title and first since 2014. Two years after losing 110 games, Baltimore will be the top seed in the AL play-offs, earning a bye in the wildcard round and home field through the American League Championship Series if they reach it.

Heston Kjerstad added a pinch-hit RBI double for the Orioles, who have won five straight while allowing a total of three runs. Kremer (13-5) allowed two hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked one. The Orioles went 24-8 in Kremer's starts this season.

Starter Chris Sale (6-5) allowed a run on three hits over five innings for the Red Sox.

Miami rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to take a 2-1 lead before their game against the Mets was suspended due to heavy rain.

In the same half-inning that Miami went in front, play was halted at 21:41 EDT after Reed Garrett allowed a single to Jon Berti, putting runners at first and second with two outs. The game was suspended at 12:58 and is expected to resume Monday if there are post-season implications for the Marlins.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tying double with one out in the ninth, and pinch-hitter Yuli Gurriel followed with a go-ahead single. Miami ended the night a half-game ahead of the Cubs for the National League's third and final wildcard spot. The Marlins won four of six meetings with the Cubs this season to claim the head-to-head tiebreaker.

J.P. Crawford's two-run double with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Seattle a win against visiting Texas, preventing the Rangers from clinching a play-off spot.

Julio Rodriguez homered for the Mariners, who pulled within a game of the idle Houston Astros in the race for the American League's third and final wild-card berth.

Leody Taveras and Adolis Garcia hit home runs for the Rangers, who lost for just the second time in their past nine games and were unable to clinch their first post-season trip since 2016. First-place Texas have a two-game lead on Houston and a three-game lead on Seattle in the AL West.

Matt Olson set the franchise single-season RBI record as Atlanta beat the visiting Cubs to sweep a three-game series and clinch home-field advantage throughout the play-offs.

Olson socked his 54th home run, a two-run shot in the first inning, raising his major-league-leading RBI total to 136. Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews' 135 RBIs in 1953 had been the club's top single-season mark since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920.

Atlanta starter AJ Smith-Shawver did not allow a hit in three 2/3 innings. The rookie gave up one run on one walk. The winning pitcher was Kyle Wright (1-3), who fanned four and allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings. Cubs starter Marcus Stroman (10-9) lasted just two innings and gave up four runs, two earned, on four hits.

Ryan Noda homered in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie and four pitchers combined for a four-hitter as Oakland salvaged the final game of a three-game series with Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Noda led off the eighth against reliever Kenta Maeda (6-8) with his 16th home run of the season, a 404-foot blast into the plaza behind right-field bleachers for what proved to be the game-winning run.

The Twins' Sonny Gray, named on Thursday the Game 2 starter for next week's wildcard play-off series, left after pitching four innings and 55 pitches in his final tune-up. He allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four and lowering his ERA to 2.79.

Andrew Vaughn clubbed a two-run homer and Yoan Moncada also went deep to lead the White Sox past Arizona.

The White Sox leaned heavily on their bullpen, as four relievers combined for five hitless innings. Tanner Banks (1-4) logged a 1-2-3 fifth to pick up the win, and Bryan Shaw later retired the side in order in the ninth to notch his fourth save of the season.

Corbin Carroll went 2-for-4 with a run and Ketel Marte had a sacrifice fly for the Diamondbacks, who are in the thick of the National League wildcard race. Each team had only three hits.