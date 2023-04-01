MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani belts 30th homer in Los Angeles Angels' loss to Diamondbacks

Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a grand slam and scored twice to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at Anaheim, California.

Evan Longoria had an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who had lost four of their previous six games.

Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani hit his 30th of the season for the Angels, a 493-foot blast to right. Mike Trout had two of the Angels' four hits as the club lost their third straight game.

Arizona's Tommy Henry (5-1) gave up one run and four hits over 5 2/3 innings. LA's Griffin Canning (6-3) yielded five runs and three hits in six innings.

Spencer Steer drilled a game-winning, two-out, two-run homer off the upper deck in left to lead Cincinnati past visiting San Diego for their third straight win and 15th in 18 games.

The Reds were down to their final out when Matt McLain drilled a two-run homer in the 10th to extend the see-saw contest. The game-winner came just moments after Elly De La Cruz was thrown out at the plate when his hand was blocked from sliding in safely by catcher Gary Sanchez.

Juan Soto went 3-for-5, including an RBI double in a two-run 10th inning to give the Padres a 4-2 lead before they lost for the sixth straight time.

Carlos Santana's two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning lifted Pittsburgh past visiting Milwaukee for their fourth win in a row.

With the Pirates trailing 7-5 against Matt Bush (0-2), pinch hitter Ji Hwan Bae singled and, an out later, scored on Andrew McCutchen's double. Another out later, Santana hit his ninth homer. McCutchen earlier added a homer and an RBI single. Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings for the victory.

Brice Turang hit a two-run double, Christian Yelich and Owen Miller each an RBI double, and Rowdy Tellez an RBI single for the Brewers. Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta gave up three runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Jose Siri homered as Tampa Bay rallied from an early four-run deficit to bail out ace Shane McClanahan and defeat hosts Seattle.

Tom Murphy homered for the Mariners, who lost their third consecutive game. The Rays broke a 4-4 tie in the eighth inning with an eight-run rally, and they won their third game in a row.

Tampa Bay relievers Shawn Armstrong, Jake Diekman, Kevin Kelly (4-1), Jason Adam and Colin Poche combined to allow just one hit in six scoreless innings. McClanahan, who entered the game leading the major leagues in wins (11) and ERA (2.23), allowed four runs on five hits in three innings, with three walks and one strikeout.

James Paxton pitched into the eighth inning and was supported by three home runs as Boston defeated host Toronto to end a five-game losing streak.

Jarren Duran hit a two-run home run for the Red Sox and also made a good catch at the centre-field wall. Justin Turner and Masataka Yoshida added solo home runs.

Paxton (4-1) allowed three hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings while striking out seven. Toronto starter Jose Berrios (8-6) allowed four runs and five hits while fanning eight in six innings.

Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer to lift Washington past hosts Philadelphia for their third straight win.

Dominic Smith contributed three hits and Lane Thomas had two hits for the Nationals, and Josiah Gray (6-6) allowed six hits and one run in six innings. Hunter Harvey threw a scoreless ninth inning for his seventh save.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez (0-2) tossed six innings and gave up seven hits and two runs, one earned. Alec Bohm led the Phillies with two hits and an RBI.

Justin Steele allowed three hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Nico Hoerner had three hits with two RBIs as the Cubs rolled past visiting Cleveland.

Nick Madrigal clubbed his first home run since 2021 for one of his two hits, and Christopher Morel added a two-run shot to tie for the team lead with 14 homers as Chicago broke out to snap a four-game losing streak.

Cleveland's Cal Quantrill (2-5) returned after missing a month with right shoulder inflammation but lasted just 3 1/3 innings, yielding six runs,. Will Brennan homered in the ninth and Amed Rosario had two of the five hits for the Guardians.

Patrick Bailey hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the eighth inning as San Francisco defeated hosts New York, who lost 19 of 26 games in June.

Joc Pederson, batting against David Robertson (2-2), reached on a one-out error by Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis drew a walk to bring up Bailey, who drilled a 432-foot blast to centre on a 1-1 pitch.

Jeff McNeil had two run-scoring doubles for the Mets, while Tommy Pham homered and Omar Narvaez had a sacrifice fly.

Matt Olson hit two of Atlanta's six home runs and Michael Soroka earned his first win since 2019 as the Braves defeated visiting Miami and extended their winning streak to six games.

Olson went 4-for-5 with a triple, four runs and five RBIs. He leads the National League in homers (28) and RBIs (67). Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley, Sean Murphy and Ronald Acuna Jr. also went deep for the Braves, who set a franchise record for a single month with 61 homers.

The oft-injured Soroka (1-1) was making his first start at home since August 3, 2020. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs on five hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

Jose Altuve hit the first pitch of the game out of the ballpark, but Houston needed a sixth-inning rally to defeat Texas in the opener of a four-game series at Arlington, Texas.

In the sixth, the Astros' Mauricio Dubon had a two-run double down the left field line, the second run coming when Yainer Diaz beat the Rangers' relay throw home to score from first. Dubon then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jake Meyers.

Houston starter Ronel Blanco (2-0) allowed three runs on four hits over five innings. Four relievers each threw a scoreless inning, including a 1-2-3 ninth by closer Ryan Pressly for his 16th save.

Pablo Lopez pitched six strong innings, Byron Buxton hit a three-run homer and visiting Minnesota beat Baltimore in a game that started after a lengthy rain delay.

Joey Gallo and Max Kepler also homered and Royce Lewis had three hits for the Twins, who halted a three-game skid. Buxton added a double, a walk and a steal and scored twice. Lopez (4-5) allowed a run on three hits.

Adley Rutschman hit his 11th homer of the season for Baltimore, who have lost three straight. Orioles start Dean Kremer (8-4) went three-plus innings and allowed seven runs on seven hits.

Mookie Betts homered twice, went 4-for-4 and drove in four runs while leading the Dodgers past hosts Kansas City.

Leading off the game, Betts hammered a 3-1 fastball 422 feet to left, his ninth leadoff homer of the year and 45th of his career. The blast came on the fifth pitch in the major league career of Royals starter Alec Marsh.

Betts made it his 26th career multi-homer game in the third, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead with his 22nd long ball of the year. He also walked twice as he reached safely six times, matching a career-high.

Ezequiel Tovar homered among his two hits and Nolan Jones, Jurickson Profar and Ryan McMahon also had two hits as Colorado beat Detroit in Denver.

Rockies starter Austin Gomber (6-7) tossed a season-high seven innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. Pierce Johnson earned his 13th save with one scoreless inning.

Andy Ibanez homered and had two hits for the Tigers.

Tony Kemp tripled in the middle of a four-run second inning, Luis Medina threw five effective innings and Oakland claimed just their third win in 15 games.

After the White Sox got to Medina (2-7) for a run in the first inning on an Eloy Jimenez RBI single, the A's took the lead for good in the third against White Sox starter Tanner Banks (0-3).

A JJ Bleday walk and Aledmys Diaz double set the stage for the big inning, which produced its first two runs on Shea Langeliers' RBI single and Jace Peterson's sacrifice fly. Kemp followed with a triple to make it 3-1 before Jordan Diaz launched the inning's second sacrifice fly.