  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
Ball, Edwards, Rivers, all fined for various comments following Wolves vs Bucks

AFP
Doc Rivers was one of three fined for comments made after Friday's NBA game between the Timbervolves and Bucks.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was fined $100,000 for making offensive and derogatory comments while Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers and Minnesota guard Anthony Edwards were also fined by the NBA on Sunday.

Ball, who made the deciding free throws in the final seconds, was fined the maximum amount possible by the league for an offensive anti-gay remark in an interview after Charlotte's 115-114 home victory over Milwaukee on Saturday.

Edwards was fined $35,000 for making an obscene gesture while on the court, one directed to the stands after Edwards was whistled for an offensive foul with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter of Minnesota's 130-126 victory at Sacramento on Friday.

Bucks coach Rivers was fined $25,000 for public criticism of officiating, which came in a news conference after the loss in Charlotte.

The Hornets are eighth in the Eastern Conference at 5-7 while the Bucks are 4-9, 12th in the East.

Minnesota stands ninth in the Western Conference at 7-6.

