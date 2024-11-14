Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Basketball
  3. NBA
  4. San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich suffered 'mild stroke', remains out indefinitely

San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich suffered 'mild stroke', remains out indefinitely

AFP
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (75) suffered a "mild stroke" earlier this month but is expected to make a full recovery, the team said Wednesday.

Popovich has missed the past six games with what was initially described as an undisclosed health issue.

In a team statement, the Spurs revealed he had suffered a stroke on November 2nd at the team's arena ahead of a home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Assistant Mitch Johnson stepped in as interim head coach in Popovich's absence and has led the Spurs to a 2-3 record in those five games.

San Antonio said no timeline for his return has been determined.

Popovich, the oldest coach in NBA history, is the league's all-time leader in victories with 1,390 regular-season wins and another 170 post-season triumphs.

He has guided the Spurs to five NBA titles in his 29 seasons at the helm.

Click here for more updates on the Spurs

