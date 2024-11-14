San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich suffered 'mild stroke', remains out indefinitely

The legendary NBA coach has no timetable for his return after suffering a mild stroke

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (75) suffered a "mild stroke" earlier this month but is expected to make a full recovery, the team said Wednesday.

Popovich has missed the past six games with what was initially described as an undisclosed health issue.

In a team statement, the Spurs revealed he had suffered a stroke on November 2nd at the team's arena ahead of a home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Assistant Mitch Johnson stepped in as interim head coach in Popovich's absence and has led the Spurs to a 2-3 record in those five games.

San Antonio said no timeline for his return has been determined.

Popovich, the oldest coach in NBA history, is the league's all-time leader in victories with 1,390 regular-season wins and another 170 post-season triumphs.

He has guided the Spurs to five NBA titles in his 29 seasons at the helm.

