NBA Weekly: Unstoppable Nikola Jokic guides Denver Nuggets back up the Western Conference

In our new weekly feature, we visit the main stories of the last seven days in the NBA. In this edition, we take a look at the Denver Nuggets as they return to form, led by the world's best player, Nikola Jokic.

Team of the Week

Cleveland Cavaliers continue to be the standout team in the NBA, beginning the season with an 11-0 record. However, the Denver Nuggets have been the team of the week, rebounding from a ponderous start to now sit in fourth in the Western Conference with seven wins from their first 10 games.

There were big fears for the Nuggets ahead of the season. Last year, there was little question over their starting five, but their bench strength was called into question when they were eliminated in the Western Conference semi-finals. They then lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the off-season and replaced him with veteran Russell Westbrook, which seemingly weakened them further.

However, Nikola Jokic continues to be far and away the best player in basketball, while 23-year-old Christian Braun finally looks the part in the starting five, averaging 16.3 points per game this season. Westbrook has also proved to be a valuable rotation piece.

Victories over two of the best teams in the West, the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, in the last week have showcased their championship credentials, alongside wins against the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

Underachievers of the Week

For a team that was meant to be one of the favourites for the title this year, the Dallas Mavericks are yet to really get going, and a week with tight losses to the Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers will be a big source of frustration.

Luka Doncic is arguably the best player in the world behind Jokic, but hasn't found his best form yet, shooting 41% from the field and 33% from three-point range. His decision-making hasn't been great either and has been a big reason for the Mavs' iffy start.

They sit 11th in the Western Conference with five wins and five losses which is far from ideal. Of course, there is a long way to go, but they will need more from Doncic if they want to replicate and exceed what they did last season.

Player of the Week

For a three-time MVP and former NBA champion, the fact that Jokic may be making his best start to a season is scary. He is averaging a barely believable 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists this campaign, and in his last four games, his stats read: 37-18-15, 30-11-14, 23-20-16 and 28-14-13. Ridiculous.

Against the Thunder, he became the first player since Oscar Robertson in 1965 to record 23 points, 20 rebounds, and 16 assists in a game, while against the Mavs, he also became the first player to score more than 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists.

We are witnessing greatness every other day when Jokic sets foot on the court, and there is simply no way to stop him. He is a force of nature who singlehandedly always gives the Nuggets a shot at glory, it would come as no surprise if he went on to win his fourth MVP this year.

Play of the Week

The Heat trailed the Minnesota Timberwolves by one point with nine seconds left on Monday night, before coach Erik Spoelstra cooked up a brilliant inbound play that allowed Nikola Jovic to get the go-ahead bucket to win a thrilling game.

Story of the Week

The Mavericks face the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, which means that Warriors legend Klay Thompson will return to the place where he spent 11 years and won four NBA titles, becoming one of the most feared shooters of all time alongside his 'splash bro' Steph Curry.

As a result, the Warriors said that they would give all fans in attendance a captain’s hat in order to honour Thompson, whose nickname is 'Captain Klay' as he would ride his boat to all the home games.

A true icon of the game, hopefully Thompson will get the reception he deserves in what is sure to be an emotional night for all those involved.

