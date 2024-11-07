NBA roundup: Curry outduels Tatum in Warriors win, Nuggets roll Thunder

Stephen Curry was crucial for the Golden State Warriors as they defeated the Boston Celtics in a close contest

Stephen Curry (36) outdueled Olympic team-mate Jayson Tatum (26) in a battling Golden State Warriors win over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday as the Oklahoma City Thunder's unbeaten start to the season ended against Denver.

The Warriors improved to 7-1 after a thrilling 118-112 victory over the NBA champions on the road at the TD Garden.

The heavyweight clash had been billed as a chance for Tatum to make a point after being benched for multiple games by Golden State's Team USA coach Steve Kerr during August's gold medal-winning Paris Olympics campaign.

But while Tatum impressed after coming alive in the second half to finish with a 32-point haul, it was Curry and the Warriors who came away with a battling victory at the TD Garden.

"Like we always say 'Have each other's backs' - and guys are stepping up and committing to it," said Curry, who had 27 points and nine assists with seven rebounds and four steals.

"We're capable of beating anybody. It's hard. You've got to embrace the challenge. But this is a different year and we're trying to take baby steps and develop an identity," added Curry, who moved up to 30th on the NBA's all-time scorers list, leapfrogging Charles Barkley (23,757 points).

Curry was given offensive support from Andrew Wiggins who scored 16 points, while Buddy Hield added 16 from the bench, along with Kyle Anderson (11 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (10).

"We're very deep and you don't know whose night it's going to be. I love the vibe that we have but it's only eight games - a long way to go," Curry told ESPN.

Tatum meanwhile scored 24 points in the second half to help Boston turn a 14-point third quarter deficit into a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Kerr booed

But Boston's rally faltered down the stretch as the Warriors and Curry fought back to claim a win that leaves Golden State as one of three teams at the top of the Western Conference.

Warriors coach Kerr meanwhile was given a hostile reception by Celtics fans over his handling of Tatum at the Olympics, booed loudly during pre-game introductions.

Kerr however shrugged off the controversy in pre-game remarks with reporters, acknowledging that he "didn't enjoy" benching Tatum in a game against Serbia in Paris.

"Those are not fun decisions," Kerr said. "But our guys were all amazing, they committed to each other, they committed to winning a gold medal... that's the real story.

"But we live in a time where we have to talk about stuff that actually doesn't really matter," he added.

In other games on Tuesday, Russell Westbrook rolled back the years with a vintage performance to help the Denver Nuggets end Oklahoma City's unbeaten start to the season with a 124-122 win.

A depleted Nuggets line-up missing starters Jamal Murray (concussion) and Aaron Gordon (calf) had looked in trouble as the Thunder stormed into a 16-point lead midway through the third quarter.

But Denver surged back thanks to a 29-point performance from the 35-year-old Westbrook while Nikola Jokic added a triple double comprising 23 points, 19 rebounds and 16 assists.

"To beat a team like OKC takes everybody, but for a 17-year vet to have that kind of a game was tremendous and I'm really happy for Russ," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of Westbrook.

Oklahoma City's first defeat of the campaign saw the Thunder bumped down into second place in the West on 7-1. The Phoenix Suns, also 7-1, moved into top spot after their 115-112 win over the Miami Heat.

The Cleveland Cavaliers continued their unbeaten start to the campaign with a 131-122 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on the road in Louisiana.

The Cavaliers improved their franchise record start to the season to 9-0 and are the only undefeated team left in the Eastern Conference.

Donovan Mitchell led the way once more with 29 points including three three-pointers on a night when six Cavs players finished in double figures.

In Memphis meanwhile, LeBron James scored 39 points but could not stop the Los Angeles Lakers from falling to a 131-114 blowout defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies improved to 5-4 with the win while the Lakers are now 4-4.