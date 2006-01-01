Boston Celtics centre Kristaps Porzingis out for several months after surgery

Boston Celtics centre Kristaps Porzingis (28) is expected to miss five to six months after undergoing surgery on his lower right leg, the team announced Thursday.

That timeline would put Porzingis' return as late November to December at the earliest.

Porzingis sustained a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

After missing two games, he had five points and one rebound in 16 minutes in the Celtics' 106-88 championship-clinching victory over the Dallas Mavericks on June 17th.

He had been sidelined 10 games with a calf strain before returning to play the first two games of the Finals.

In his first season with the Celtics since being acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks across 57 games (all starts) during the regular season.