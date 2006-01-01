Boston Celtics centre Kristaps Porzingis out for several months after surgery

That timeline would put Porzingis' return as late November to December at the earliest.
Porzingis sustained a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
After missing two games, he had five points and one rebound in 16 minutes in the Celtics' 106-88 championship-clinching victory over the Dallas Mavericks on June 17th.
He had been sidelined 10 games with a calf strain before returning to play the first two games of the Finals.
In his first season with the Celtics since being acquired in a trade with the Washington Wizards, Porzingis averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.9 blocks across 57 games (all starts) during the regular season.